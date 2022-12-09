Read full article on original website
k105.com
Cain selected Leitchfield PD Officer of the Year, Harrell wins DUI Enforcement Award
The Leitchfield Police Department recently announced the winners of the agency’s officer of the year and DUI enforcement awards. Selected 2022 Leitchfield PD Officer of the Year was nine-year veteran Eugene Cain. The award was voted on by Cain’s co-workers and recognizes his exemplary police work in 2022.
k105.com
GCSO raises over $13k for family of Grayson Co. boy suffering from cancer
November was proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raised money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer. At the beginning of November, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies and LPD officers would donate $5 per day to...
WBKO
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. According to court documents, Gardner originally signed...
k105.com
LaRue Co. man killed in head-on collision
A LaRue County man has been killed in a two-vehicle accident in Buffalo. Kentucky State Police responded to the wreck Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 near the intersection of Malcomb Drive and Greensburg Road (Hwy 61). Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, being driven by 41-year-old...
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
Magic 95.1
Kentucky man arrested after Hardin County police chase
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Saturday night. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, reached speeds at times in excess of 105 miles per hour. The chase started after Wilson was pulled over for a moving violation. During the stop, Wilson sped off. He led police on a dangerous chase, at times driving across lawns and attempting to ram the police vehicles with his own.
k105.com
45 minute high-speed pursuit begins in parking lot of KSP Post 4, ends in arrest of man on fleeing, drug trafficking charges
A high-speed pursuit began that began at Kentucky State Police Post 4 headquarters ended in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on fleeing and drug trafficking charges. Monday morning, 18-year-old Qua’Darrius Skillman was in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of KSP Post 4 headquarters in Elizabethtown as a friend was inside being interviewed, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
k105.com
Eva Sue Justis, 45
Eva Sue Justis, age 45, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (December 10, 2022) at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on January 31, 1977 in Ohio County, KY, the daughter of Peggy Salmon Embry and the late Vernon Embry. A friend to everyone she met, Eva...
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
k105.com
Peggy L. VanMeter, 85
Peggy L. VanMeter, age 85, of Leitchfield, KY, entered eternal rest Thursday, December 08, 2022. She was born in Larue County, KY, on November 29, 1937 the daughter of the late Clyde Estill and Edna Meredith Hazelwood. She was united in marriage to Floyd J. VanMeter on June 4, 1955 and shared her life with him for 45 years, prior to his death on August 17, 2000. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1993 after 31 years of service.
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
k105.com
Dawn Lynn Waggoner Boyer, 60
Dawn Lynn Waggoner Boyer, age 60, of Leitchfield, passed away, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born, December 16, 1961, in Louisville, to the late, David and Helen Streagle Waggoner. She was a caregiver all her life. Dawn loved raising flowers, gardening, bird watching and playing music and was devoted to her family.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
OPD looking for missing boy last seen at home
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is searching for a male juvenile last seen at home, before he was to go to Apollo High School. Police say William Coates, 15, of Owensboro, was last seen wearing an orange Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Coates is described as an endangered runaway, […]
Daviess County, Kentucky Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Recently a father wrote into Christmas Wish asking for help this holiday season. A husband had lost his wife, leaving the family broken. He wants to give his son the best Christmas ever. This is where Firehouse Subs and the Burns Foxes Volleyball team come in. You can eat some delicious food today and know you're helping to heal a local family.
wnky.com
Dump truck accident causes detour in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Some drivers passing through Glasgow may need to seek an alternate route this evening. On Tuesday afternoon, a dump truck overturned in the 15,000 block of Roseville Road, according to deputy director Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Thurman says emergency crews responded to the...
k105.com
Carl Gene King, 77
Carl Gene King, age 77, of Caneyville, KY, passed away on Saturday, December, 10, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1945 in Caneyville, the son of the late Robert and Bertie King. Carl had three loves: God, family, and work. He was a member of the Caneyville Christian Church,...
wnky.com
Amid misinformation, BGPD, WCSO, local leaders release messages about Emmett Till protests
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released a message clarifying information surrounding Carolyn Bryant Donham and the death of Emmett Till. After some messages shared to social media included false information, BGPD chief of police Michael Delaney, along with Warren County Sheriff’s Office sheriff Brett Hightower and Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP president Ryan Dearbone, provided a response about the recent protests and the case involved.
