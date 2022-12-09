Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
PV Tech
IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW
Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
Woonsocket Call
European $29.37 Billion Data Center Colocation Markets Analysis 2021-2022 & 2027 by Type, Enterprise Size, End-Use, Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Data Center Colocation Market: Analysis By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End-Use, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The European data center colocation market in 2021 was valued at US$14.03 billion. The market...
Woonsocket Call
Metal Pail Market Share 2022 Size, New Opportunities, Global Outlook, Key Driver, Growth Scope and Demand Forecast by 2028
Metal Pail Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CL Smith, P. Wilkinson Containers, TANKS INTERNATIONAL, Behrens Manufacturing, Industrial Packaging, ASA Group, Lancaster Container, Aaron Packaging, Cleveland Steel Container, MANUPAK, Yixing Feihong Steel Packaging, Jiangyin YiDing Packaging Materials, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS, Japan Pail. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2022...
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Signs Enterprise License Contract with a New Top 3 Laptop Manufacturer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed an enterprise software license agreement with another top-3 PC/laptop manufacturer. Two of the top-3 PC/laptop manufacturers are now Elliptic Labs customers. The agreement allows this laptop manufacturer to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ on upcoming laptop and PC devices, and the customer has specifically chosen to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™. This enables PCs and laptops to detect human presence, which can save time, reduce energy consumption and prolong battery lifetime, and strengthen data security.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Woonsocket Call
Movii Technologies Ltd. Revolutionizes Entertainment Marketing
Movii Technologies, LLC - The Future of Entertainment Marketing. Movii Technologies, LLC, located in the heart of California's entertainment industry, recently completed four years of successful operations. After announcing plans to go global, specifically expanding into the Asian industry, the platform recently made news for its new age marketing based on cost-benefit analysis.
Woonsocket Call
2022 Insights on North American OEMs' ADAS and AD Sensor Strategies - Focus on Ford, General Motors, Lucid, Rivian, Stellantis, & Tesla - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Insights on North American OEMs' ADAS and AD Sensor Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study covers the AD roadmap of NA OEMs and their different sensor suite strategies. In addition, it also covers the demand for different types of sensors amongst the NA OEMs. Autonomous...
Woonsocket Call
United States Level 4 Autonomous Trucks Market Potential Report 2022: By 2040, 31.4% of the Last-Mile B2C Delivery Segment will be Catered by Autonomous Class 1 to 6 Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Potential for Level 4 Autonomous Trucks in the United States - Last-mile B2C Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. By 2040, 31.4% of the last-mile B2C delivery segment will be catered by autonomous Class 1 to 6 vehicles, and the total autonomous revenue will be approximately $69.98 Billion.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Global Market to 2030 - by Marketing Channel, Type, Amenities, Material, End-users and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market By Type, By Amenities, By Material, By End Users, By Marketing Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The outdoor kitchen cabinets market size was valued at $2,859.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,132.5...
Woonsocket Call
Mark Dressler, Calix EVP of Global Sales, Named CRO of the Year for Transforming Sales Into a Powerful Cloud and Software Engine While Growing Annual Revenue More Than 20 Percent Three Years in a Row
The Selling Power CRO of the Year Award recognizes Dressler’s critical contributions to the Calix transformation—growing the sales team 400 percent, building teams with new skills and competencies, maintaining a customer-centric culture, and aligning Calix to help its customers transform society one community at a time. Calix, Inc....
CoinTelegraph
Marketing strategies to help thrive after the bear market
Any investor will tell you that a bear market is a natural part of the investment cycle. But why do so many people opt out of their investments as soon as the market declines? Have we not yet seen the potential benefits one can reap in buying the dip?. The...
Woonsocket Call
eHealth Exchange Surpasses 1.35 Billion Monthly Transactions Milestone, Representing a Major Milestone in Health Information Sharing
Increased access to healthcare data across 330 sources benefits patients, providers, and regional health information exchanges (HIEs). The eHealth Exchange, one of the nation’s largest health information networks connecting federal agencies and healthcare providers, recently reached a major milestone as the eHealth Exchange Hub platform began processing 1.35 billion inbound information requests per month. Teaming with InterSystems since 2019, Cognosante provides operational insight into the functioning of the eHealth Exchange Hub, as well as developing and maintaining the eHealth Exchange’s Insight Dashboard.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Get the Scoop on Chiplet Market Research
Chiplet Summit Partners with Yole Group to Offer the Latest Results. Chiplet Summit announces Yole Group as its market research partner for its first annual event. The Summit will occur on January 24-26 at the Doubletree San Jose. Yole Group will analyze the chiplet market and cover both short and long-term trends.
Analysis-Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival in 2023
(Reuters) - Many of the world’s big bond fund managers, from BlackRock to Vanguard, are optimistic that sovereign debt markets have turned a corner after a rout in 2022 with peak inflation and interest rates finally in sight.
CNBC
Southeast Asia's 5G outlook remains 'bleak' in short term despite tech giant partnership, report says
The Tech Mahindra-Axiata Group Berhad partnership may boost 5G in Southeast Asia but the short-term outlook is "bleak," Fitch Solutions said in a country risk and industry research report. The Indian IT conglomerate inked an agreement with the Malaysian telco conglomerate to jointly develop and commercialize 5G enterprise solutions in...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Moove to Enter UAE With $30M Sukuk Issuance
Moove has raised $30 million from a sukuk issuance to fund its entry into the UAE market. The Nigeria-borne vehicle financing platform announced the raise, which will be its first such issuance, in a press release on Friday (Dec. 09). A sukuk, sometimes known as a sharia-compliant bond, is a...
aiexpress.io
Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Forecast 2029 : Analysis of The Key Players, Growth Status, Business Strategies and Scope with Outlook 2029
Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Outlook (2022-2029) The International Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market 2029 Trade Report is an expert and in-depth examine of the present state of the Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market by SMI. The Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market is meant to reveal appreciable development in the course of the forecast interval of 2022 – 2029. The corporate profiles of all the important thing gamers and types which might be dominating the market have been given on this report. Their strikes like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions and the respective impact on the gross sales, import, export, income, and CAGR values have been studied utterly within the report. The scope of this Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market report will be expanded from market situations to comparative pricing between main gamers. The rising tendencies together with main drivers, challenges, and alternatives out there are additionally recognized and analyzed on this report.
