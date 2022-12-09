Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
UserTesting Helps Companies to Safely Test Health and Wellness Experiences with HIPAA-Compliant Feedback
New test templates unlock the patient perspective helping organizations improve the design and development of health and wellness experiences with greater ease and speed. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help companies test health and wellness experiences in the wellness applications industry, pharmaceutical industry, and medical care facilities.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Molecule in urine ‘could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease’
A new study is the first to identify a molecule in urine that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The research suggests the finding could pave the way for an inexpensive and convenient test for the disease.In other words, it may be possible that a simple urine test to analyse formic acid – a sensitive urinary biomarker – could reveal if someone has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The researchers tested 574 people who had Alzheimer’s disease of different levels of severity or healthy people, to identify differences in urinary biomarkers.This is an exciting discovery as it offers a potential new way of detecting Alzheimer’s...
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
contagionlive.com
Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome
Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
Medical News Today
Krill oil: Can it protect the brain from age-related degeneration?
Researchers investigated the effects of krill oil on age-related neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s disease. They found that krill oil can protect against many neurodegenerative processes in worms and human cell lines. The researchers say that their findings warrant further preclinical and clinical research before it is widely recommended. Marine oils...
Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
eHealth Exchange Surpasses 1.35 Billion Monthly Transactions Milestone, Representing a Major Milestone in Health Information Sharing
Increased access to healthcare data across 330 sources benefits patients, providers, and regional health information exchanges (HIEs). The eHealth Exchange, one of the nation’s largest health information networks connecting federal agencies and healthcare providers, recently reached a major milestone as the eHealth Exchange Hub platform began processing 1.35 billion inbound information requests per month. Teaming with InterSystems since 2019, Cognosante provides operational insight into the functioning of the eHealth Exchange Hub, as well as developing and maintaining the eHealth Exchange’s Insight Dashboard.
Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
scitechdaily.com
Study Shows Brains With More Vitamin D Function Better
A new study, the first to examine vitamin D levels in brain tissue, may help scientists further understand dementia and its causes. Worldwide, an estimated 55 million people live with dementia, a number that’s expected to rise as the global population ages. In the United States alone, there are an estimated 6.5 million people living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In order to find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, researchers need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia.
MedicalXpress
New method for early detection of multi-cancers based on human metabolism
Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world and is more difficult to cure when detected at a late stage. When cancer is detected at an early stage, the rates of survival increase drastically, but today only a few cancer types are screened for. An international study led by researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, shows that a new, previously untested method can easily find multiple types of newly formed cancers at the same time—including cancer types that are difficult to detect with comparable methods.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Woonsocket Call
