FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack helped the East F…
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools prepared for winter weather, sickness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools are prepared for winter weather now that colder temperatures seem to be the norm until springtime. Many preparations have been done for months.
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
Hobby kits offer Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library patrons way to stay busy and out of the cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether during inclement conditions or long holiday breaks, nearly a dozen plastic and storage bags of hobbies at the Bridgeport Public Library are filled with ways local residents can pass the time. “Every kit is different. Every kit has different things tailored to giving...
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
ATC
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced water system improvement projects at its meeting on Dec. 7, including approval for a request to pursue funding made by Preston County Public Service District No. 4. The council approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding...
WVU graduations are Saturday
MORGANTOWN — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies Saturday. Presidential Honorary Degrees will be given to Larry Groce, founder and longtime artistic director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage” and Carrie...
A promising development
While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
Teter CEOS group in Upshur County donates to Celebrate Recovery
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Teter Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of Upshur County donated $1,000 to Celebrate Recovery on Nov. 29. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based organization that aims to help people overcome substance abuse disorders.
West Virginia DEP surveying counties and towns interested in dilapidated building grants
CHARLESTON — Due to the continued interest in the pilot phase of its newly established Dilapidated Properties Program, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) distributed a second online survey to county and municipal leaders across the state Friday to gather information and seek input as it works to expand the program.
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart
Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
Joel Beane thanked for his years as Kingwood Librarian
KINGWOOD — Joel Beane received handshakes and a plaque honoring his 50 years of service as head librarian at the Kingwood Public Library, Sunday, with about 30 people attending the event. Beane retired in August, and said he has missed being at the library and interacting with the public.
Lost in the '70s: In God's time
This week we continue the interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, and I did with Heather Baston Hull, producer of the movie “In God’s Time” being filmed in Buckhannon, and her son Brody Hull, an actor in the film. Our Lessons Learned community column is blessed to...
Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
Season bringing out the best in Lewis County
I walked into the Roanoke Building at Stonewall Resort to get information for an article, and was stunned by what I saw. Bags upon bags of toys and clothes, and bikes in one corner, and several Our Neighbor and other volunteers working so hard to put it all together for Angel Tree recipients.
It's Christmas in Kingwood is this weekend
KINGWOOD — You can’t get much more Christmas in one day than a children’s Christmas party, an Ugly Sweater Run, a Christmas Parade, lighting of the Christmas tree, and Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to children. All this is happening Saturday, Dec. 17, when It’s...
Pressure propels Robert C. Byrd past Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles cranked up the heat at a crucial time, turning their man-to-man pressure into some easy baskets in the fourth quarter, breaking open a close game and defeating the Philip Barbour Colts, 70-58. “I think this group has the opportunity to be a really good defensive club because they can extend,” RCB coach Basil Lucas said. “Last year, we were really good in the half-court defense. I think this group can be more of a full-court defense of times when they need to be. They proved that tonight, not only to me, but to themselves.”
Slow drip of transfers having bigger impact on WVU football
West Virginia's football team continues to see pieces of its anticipated 2023 roster disappear, and while not all of the exiting players would have likely had a big impact on that squad, the steady drip of those bailing out is, like the work of water in a cave system, going to alter the landscape significantly.
No progress toward replacing closed Terra Alta bridge
KINGWOOD — There’s nothing new in the talks to replace a Terra Alta bridge that’s been closed since 2017, the county commission said last week. But Preston Commission President Samantha Stone said she would like to resume the conversation.
