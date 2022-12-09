PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles cranked up the heat at a crucial time, turning their man-to-man pressure into some easy baskets in the fourth quarter, breaking open a close game and defeating the Philip Barbour Colts, 70-58. “I think this group has the opportunity to be a really good defensive club because they can extend,” RCB coach Basil Lucas said. “Last year, we were really good in the half-court defense. I think this group can be more of a full-court defense of times when they need to be. They proved that tonight, not only to me, but to themselves.”

