Related
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Corewell Health opens 80-bed, $19.5M rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Patients are expected in mid-January to move into a new, $19.5 million short-term rehabilitation facility built by Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, near Leonard Street NE and East Beltline Avenue. The building, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, has 80 beds to serve patients who...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Fat tire winter biking coming to Pioneer Park in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A winter trail for fat tire bicycles is being developed at Pioneer County Park north of Muskegon. The Michigan’s Edge Mountain Biking Association (MEMBA) will develop the trail within the park that will be used only when there is snow on the ground, Dr. Alex Wagner, a MEMBA board member told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
A Reminder That Holland Has Heated Roads and Sidewalks In The Winter
Why can't we all have this? Seriously. It should come as part of our residency in the state of Michigan. One of the snowiest states in the country (thanks to Lake Effect), and there's only ONE city, in the entire state, that thought to themselves... "Huh... what if we heated the sidewalks and roads to melt the snow year round?"
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
Second phase of 138-unit townhome development now complete in Grand Rapids suburb
WYOMING, MI — Orion Construction has completed the second phase of a 138-unit townhome development on Wilson Avenue SW a half mile north of M-6. The development, known as Reserve Flats, is owned by Granger Group, a Wyoming-based real estate investment firm. “Granger has been dedicated to adding housing...
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Addiction recovery services for women being launched by Christian nonprofit in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction, is continuing its commitment to community support by launching addiction recovery services for women. The nonprofit purchased two houses in Grand Rapids in late November, the first step in providing addiction recovery services for...
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
Workers at one Lake Michigan Credit Union branch are unionizing
KENT COUNTY, MI — Employees at the Lake Michigan Credit Union South Division Avenue branch in Wyoming say they are unionizing, and that they’re doing so because they feel “underappreciated and undercompensated.”. “As one of the busiest branches by customer transactions where multiple different languages are spoken...
rvbusiness.com
Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV
Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
These 4 Michigan cities are among the most "Magical Winter Wonderland Towns" in the U.S.
Michiganders won’t need to go far to experience winter “magic” this season! TripsToDiscover.com featured four Michigan cities on a list of the most “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”: Munising, Frankenmuth, Holland and Marquette.
