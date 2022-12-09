January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report...

9 HOURS AGO