Read full article on original website
homegrl91
4d ago
Totally not right!!! Hope he/she/they do realize it’s very hurtful when you take good to make it bad it comes back at 3 fold. Enjoy 😉
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
Two pets die in house fire sparked by overloaded power strip in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS, Mass. — Two pets, a dog and a bird, were killed in a house fire on Sunday night that was sparked by an overloaded power strip, fire officials said Monday. Firefighters responded to the area of Cotuit Road at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the single-family home. Residents were able to escape the fire safely.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Defendant gets ‘an early Christmas present’
An operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol case and related charges against a Tisbury man were dropped in Edgartown District Court Monday morning after prosecutors for the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office declined to prosecute the case any further. The charges stem from a...
Neo-Nazis Protest at Fall River Library Drag Queen Story Time Amid Rise in Hate Crimes
FALL RIVER — A neo-Nazi protest outside the Fall River Public Library during a Drag Queen Story Time event on Saturday drew the ire of the city's mayor, amid a rise in hate crimes reported in Massachusetts. In what Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called "a tense situation" in...
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
Wareham Woman Looks to Complete Estate Sale & Host “Free Day” on 12/14
A Wareham woman is cleaning house and is ready to give away the rest of her belongings for free to anyone who needs it. “Free Day” in Wareham will help Paula Gianlorenzo clear out her late brother’s home and allow her family to have some closure on his sudden passing.
New Bedford Philanthropist and Businessman Ray Dellecese Passes Away
It seems like I'm losing friends at a faster rate than before. Sue Dellecese, co-owner of Cottage Street Motors, called me to say that her partner and loving husband, Raymond Dellecese, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9 at the age of 71. I was caught completely off guard. It...
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
Fall River Man Charged With Breaking into Vehicles
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with allegedly breaking into motor vehicles after a recent rash of such incidents in the city. Fall River Police said that on December 9, detectives arrested Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 30. Police said two vehicles were broken into at a local business on that date, with items stolen from one of them.
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream
Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River daycare broken into for second straight night according to owner
A Fall River daycare has been broken into for the second time in as many nights. Natashia Machado the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street, told us Saturday that she was heartbroken after suspects broke into her business and wiped it out.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4