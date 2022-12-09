ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Actress Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi

Actress Toni Collette and her husband are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Collette, 50, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting actress role in 1999′s “The Sixth Sense,” announced the split jointly in an Instagram post on Wednesday with her husband, Dave Galafassi, 44, People reported.
KXLY

18 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time

Elizabeth Taylor arguably knew more about being engaged than any other celebrity in Hollywood. The "Cleopatra" actress said "yes" a whopping 10 times throughout her lifetime. Those proposals came with a wide variety of rings (and other jewelry, as neither Eddie Fisher nor Richard Burton had a ring when they got down on one knee), but there's one sparkler that stands above all the rest.
Reality Tea

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello Files For Divorce From Wife After 4 Years Of Marriage

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it dunzo as the reality tv star officially filed for divorce on November 7th after four years of marriage, E! News reports.. If you’ve been keeping up with The Challenge, you’ll remember CT from his original season of the Real World. The 13th season, which was filmed in Paris, featured CT stirring up drama as he got into bar fights not only with French strangers but with his roommates as well.
12tomatoes.com

Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony

This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy