The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
TODAY.com
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
TODAY.com
Family speaks out after country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies hours after his wedding
Jake Flint’s family is mourning the loss of the country music singer following the news that he died in his sleep at the age of 37, hours after getting married. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Flint's family sent a press release to TODAY.com confirming the musician died on Nov. 26 during the early hours of the morning.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Fly off the Handle, Call Robyn Brown ‘Unappreciative’ and ‘Ungrateful’ After Janelle and Meri Spill How They’ve Supported Her Lavish Lifestyle
'Sister Wives' fans flew off the handle and called Robyn Brown 'ungrateful' and 'unappreciative' after both Janelle and Meri spilled how they've supported her lavish lifestyle.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Actress Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi
Actress Toni Collette and her husband are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Collette, 50, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting actress role in 1999′s “The Sixth Sense,” announced the split jointly in an Instagram post on Wednesday with her husband, Dave Galafassi, 44, People reported.
KXLY
18 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time
Elizabeth Taylor arguably knew more about being engaged than any other celebrity in Hollywood. The "Cleopatra" actress said "yes" a whopping 10 times throughout her lifetime. Those proposals came with a wide variety of rings (and other jewelry, as neither Eddie Fisher nor Richard Burton had a ring when they got down on one knee), but there's one sparkler that stands above all the rest.
intheknow.com
Bride acts ‘weird’ towards invited guests for attending her wedding: ‘Why did you bother [traveling] here’
A wedding guest felt like the bride was very unwelcoming to her at the ceremony. She vented about the issue on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She found it strange when the bride invited her to the wedding and bachelorette party. She knew the bride from a friend group she hadn’t seen in a year after moving abroad.
Woman claims to be engaged to a ghost who keeps arguing about the wedding date
A singer claimed to be dating a ghost and is set to marry him but is threatened with exorcisms by prospective venues. Brocarde, 38, a singer and songwriter from Oxfordshire fell in love with Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian soldier, and has decided to marry him.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Marriage Is a Fairytale! See His Quotes About Finding Lasting Love
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are so happy they found each other. The couple, who wed in 2018, are still over the moon about their marriage and their roles as parents to their adorable son, Parker James. The home design expert’s sweet quotes about love will make you melt!
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mom-in-Law's 'Freakout' Over Wedding Dress
"Your wedding dress is such a special element of your wedding and should be the one thing you can choose without any arguments," a wedding expert told Newsweek.
The Challenge’s CT Tamburello Files For Divorce From Wife After 4 Years Of Marriage
The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it dunzo as the reality tv star officially filed for divorce on November 7th after four years of marriage, E! News reports.. If you’ve been keeping up with The Challenge, you’ll remember CT from his original season of the Real World. The 13th season, which was filmed in Paris, featured CT stirring up drama as he got into bar fights not only with French strangers but with his roommates as well.
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
12tomatoes.com
Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony
This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
"That Pretty Much Did It For Me": People Are Sharing The Final Straw That Caused Them To End A Friendship
"They would just immediately launch into their problems. It's all we ever talked about and it was toxic so I ended it."
