Residents react to Measure K passing
Those who are concerned about the passing of Measure K say they understand the need for increased funds to support the community but worry how officials will decide to allocate those dollars.
Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
Kern County coroner ID's man found dead in home fire
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Wasco man who was found dead inside a home that caught fire. Juan E. Lopez, 76, died at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Filburn Street. Kern County Firefighters found his body after they extinguished the fire, according to the coroner’s office.
Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont identified
Authorities say the body of 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez was found near a playground on San Diego Street in Lamont at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
Two wanted in fraud investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder
A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
Man acquitted of felonies in gas station assault
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a potential life term in prison if convicted as charged was acquitted of two felonies in connection with an assault at a gas station and released from custody. A jury on Monday acquitted Jesse Quincy Collins of attempted robbery and felony assault, instead convicting him of […]
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
Thunderbirds won’t train in AV
MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week. Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the...
Local Tulare County gang member convicted of assault with a firearm
VISALIA – Frankie Julian Ponce faced off with past gang affiliates last year, and will soon be sentenced, where he faces up to 24 years in prison. On Oct. 31, Ponce, 32, was convicted of assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition after assaulting two individuals that were previously in the same gang as Ponce. On his second trial, which took place on Nov. 3, the jury also found that Ponce committed the assault for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
15 people arrested following multiple-agency 'predator' sting in Bakersfield
A multi-agency predator sting has resulted in the arrest of 15 people. This week the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation alongside various federal and local agencies.
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
Man pleads no contest to 2 felonies in shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to two felonies Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in May at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield. Anthony Felix pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, according to court records. Two other felonies […]
One found dead in Wasco home fire
A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 8, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area. Marshals are looking for Thomas Balderas, 54. Balderas is a parolee at-large wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Balderas has a criminal history...
