EDWARDS AFB — Santa Claus and one of his elves made a special appearance in an F-16 greeting base personnel at a holiday party put on by the 416th Flight Test Squadron. The 416th FLTS personnel and their families were able to meet Santa and even get a picture with him in front of the F-16 on the flightline.

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO