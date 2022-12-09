Read full article on original website
Shooting in Littlerock leaves one man dead
LITTLEROCK — A man was killed in a shooting in Littlerock, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim, around noon, in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway. Once there, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials reported.
Grocer granted rare liquor license
PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which...
Fallout from racism scandal keeps shaking Council
LOS ANGELES — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As of Monday, de...
‘Girl power’ aids public safety director
LANCASTER — Lancaster Public Safety Director Rodrick Armalin chose a career in law enforcement after growing up in a household with a single mother and two older sisters. “They just really instilled in me, especially my mom, the value of service,” Armalin, a self-proclaimed “proponent of girl power,” said.
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
Palmdale District considers two draft trustee area maps
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, today, to collect input on two proposed draft maps that divide the District into five trustee areas. The District is in the process of transitioning from an at-large election system, where all registered voters within...
AVC Board of Trustees extends assistant superintendent’s pact
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously extended the contract of Howard Davis, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs. The Board also appointed Victoria Simmons to serve as interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Human Resources, at Friday’s annual organizational meeting.
AVUHSD Board members take oath
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new Board members — Charles Hughes, Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez — took the oath of office, Friday afternoon, and elected officers. Hughes, Corona and Sanchez ran as a slate of candidates. Hughes represents Trustee Area 1; Corona...
Paraclete wins North Tourney
BAKERSFIELD — After four long days of driving back and forth to Bakersfield for the North Tournament, the Paraclete boys basketball team was awarded the tournament championship trophy on Saturday. The Spirits defeated Bakersfield Christian 46-43 in the tournament title game.
Royals hold off Eagles’ late comeback
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Lancaster 49-44 in a Golden League game on Monday. The Royals (10-2, 4-0 GL) were up 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (3-7, 0-4) began to close the gap.
Scholarship to paradise
When Paraclete senior John Balok Jr. was searching for a college where he could continue his baseball career on the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) website, there was one school that stood out. Balok’s criteria for what he wanted in a school and athletic program matched 100% with the University...
