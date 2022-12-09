ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Elderly man fighting for life after getting hit by car in Norwood

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4TiO_0jcvZ1b800

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk, the Hamilton County Sherrif's Office said.

The man was walking across the road at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Williams Avenue in Norwood around 2 p.m. Thursday when he was hit, investigators said.

According to police, the driver was turning left from Montgomery onto Williams when the crash happened.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash and who is at fault.

No charges have been filed at this time.

READ MORE
Dispatch: Pedestrian struck on I-275 EB near Turkeyfoot Road
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Springfield Township
Cincinnati City Council passes ordinance to create in-house pedestrian safety crew

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner’s office ID’s man killed in Dayton crash

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday morning as Cody Orrick, 31, of Dayton. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the...
DAYTON, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call

CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
COVINGTON, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy