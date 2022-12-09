Valley utilities warn customers about seasonal scams

Valley utility companies say this is the peak season for scammers to do their dirty work.

“According to local scam awareness experts, December and January typically have the greatest amount of scam activity,” according to a release.

That’s why Arizona Public Service , Salt River Project , Southwest Gas and other utility companies throughout the state have joined with Utilities United Against Scams to support a fraud awareness effort, the release stated.

"Scammer tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but utility impostor scams are oftentimes as simple as a scammer posing as a customer’s local utility, calling and threatening to shut off their service unless they provide payment," Monica Martinez, executive director of UUAS, said in a release.

"Customers shouldn’t be afraid to end a call that they suspect is a scam. You can always end the call and dial the number on your utility’s bill or on the utility website to confirm.”

Most utilities will send overdue notices in the mail rather than by calling, she said, “and they always provide several notices that help educate customers about the options available to help them manage financial hardships."

High-pressure tactics are never used to collect payments, according to the utility companies.

Some common signs of a scam:

Threat to disconnect. Scammers often contact customers claiming their utility bill is past due and service will be shut off unless payment is made immediately.

Demand for immediate payment. Scammers often pressure customers to make payments immediately or face disconnection. The preferred method of payment for scammers are cash apps or prepaid debit cards. Con artists often instruct victims to purchase a prepaid card such as Green Dot, MoneyPak or Vanilla at a nearby store. Customers are then asked to call the impostors back to provide them with the prepaid card information.

Request for prepaid card. When the customer calls back, the scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.

Customers can protect themselves by never purchasing a pre-paid card to pay utility bills, not falling for threats and calling the utility company directly to verify, the release stated, adding that customers who believe they are in physical danger should call 911.