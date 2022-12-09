Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault charges
DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple aggravated assault charges pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
KEVN
Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for killing another man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. Perry Joseph Fogg, according to a Department of Justice release, killed a man in July 2021 by driving a pickup truck into him.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to prison, a little more than three years after a fatal hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez in December of 2019. Last month, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Friday, Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentenced...
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County jury has found a woman guilty of manslaughter. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Ashley Peltier was convicted. of first-degree manslaughter for the June 8, 2021, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Stanley. Kennard III, a.k.a., James Rice. The jury returned its...
dakotanewsnow.com
AG announces first-degree manslaughter conviction in Pennington County
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo said the Pennington County jury convicted a woman of first-degree manslaughter following her boyfriend’s death on June 8, 2021. The report from the Attorney General’s office says on Nov. 30, 2022, a Pennington County jury found the suspect, Ashley...
newscenter1.tv
Two Rapid City men sentenced for meth distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two men from Rapid City were sentenced in separate cases in federal court on Monday after being convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered...
KEVN
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions. Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
KEVN
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released. Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
kotatv.com
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
kotatv.com
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota’s population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference. A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement.
newscenter1.tv
Deputy, resident injured in Caputa fire
CAPUTA, S.D.- One Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a resident were injured in a structure fire in Caputa on Friday morning. At 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a structure fire in the 15000 block of East Highway 44. A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in the area also responded to the fire. The deputy helped the occupant to escape from the burning garage, and suffered first-degree burns.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
kotatv.com
Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
newscenter1.tv
The Matthews Opera House needs your help to reunite Stuffy with their human
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stuffy (the adorable stuffed raccoon) took to the Matthews Opera House’s Facebook page to post the following:. Hello Facebook. My name is Stuffy. I’m the one holding the marker. The other guy is my human who I lost in the week of chaos! I was left at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday when my human was meeting Santa! The staff here is very friendly and gave me the supplies to make a sign. Please help me find my human! I can’t imagine how scared they are…
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED
The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
KEVN
Property owners better dig out those shovels and snowblowers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Preparing for the snow may consist of getting gas for your car, and buying more groceries, but what should you do once the snow has fallen?. Property owners are responsible for clearing the snow and ice from sidewalks located curbside or at the property line. When clearing your sidewalk or driveway do not throw snow into the street.
kotatv.com
Hill City paleontologist helps cancel Hong Kong T-Rex sale
HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There will be no lawsuit after an auction company in Hong Kong will no-longer be selling a T-Rex skeleton an area paleontologist says is a copy of a dinosaur he helped discover. The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after...
newscenter1.tv
Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
Comments / 0