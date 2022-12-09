Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota United claim Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers
Minnesota United have claimed Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers. The player last featured for LAFC, recording five appearances throughout the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign before being released from the roster. Henry has also seen time with Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, amassing six goals and four assists in 114 overall games.
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia on TV & live stream - World Cup semi-final
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final on TV and live streaming platforms.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
What is Argentina record in World Cup finals?
How World Cup 2022 finalists Argentina have fared in finals at major tournaments.
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Player ratings as Messi & Alvarez lead Albiceleste to World Cup final
Argentina secured their place in the 2022 World Cup final with a statement 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday evening. Player ratings from the semi-final.
Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina vs Croatia?
A look at Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of the World Cup semi-final.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke of a referee' after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
CF Montreal acquire George Campbell in trade with Atlanta United
CF Montréal have acquired center back George Campbell from Atlanta United, in exchange for up to $900,000 in General Allocation Money.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
FC Cincinnati rejects Chivas de Guadalajara offer for Brandon Vazquez
FC Cincinnati have rejected an offer from Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara for Brandon Vazquez. General manager Chris Albright revealed FC Cincinnati received a bid for the dual-nationality player, but insisted he remains a significant part of the team’s future plans. “We appreciate Chivas’ offer and their professionalism...
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Fernando Santos reveals whether he regrets Cristiano Ronaldo benching
Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he has no regrets over choosing not to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Morocco at the World Cup.
Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts
Ronaldo believes Neymar will continue to play for Brazil and star at the next World Cup in four years
Lionel Messi out to write glorious third act against Croatia
Lionel Messi is two games away from winning the World Cup with Argentina, but can he deliver the Hollywood ending fans crave?
5 things Arsenal must address following the World Cup break
Five problems for Arsenal to tackle when the Premier League returns following the World Cup break
Austin FC sign Gyasi Zardes to long-term deal
Gyasi Zardes is headed to Austin FC. The team picked Zardes up from the free-agent market, signing him to a long-term deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026. “We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Gyasi and his family to Austin, and we’re...
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0