Florida State

Minnesota United claim Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers

Minnesota United have claimed Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers. The player last featured for LAFC, recording five appearances throughout the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign before being released from the roster. Henry has also seen time with Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, amassing six goals and four assists in 114 overall games.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FC Cincinnati rejects Chivas de Guadalajara offer for Brandon Vazquez

FC Cincinnati have rejected an offer from Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara for Brandon Vazquez. General manager Chris Albright revealed FC Cincinnati received a bid for the dual-nationality player, but insisted he remains a significant part of the team’s future plans. “We appreciate Chivas’ offer and their professionalism...
CINCINNATI, OH
Austin FC sign Gyasi Zardes to long-term deal

Gyasi Zardes is headed to Austin FC. The team picked Zardes up from the free-agent market, signing him to a long-term deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026. “We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Gyasi and his family to Austin, and we’re...
AUSTIN, TX
