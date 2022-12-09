1 Child Killed In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Officials confirmed that one child died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of 27th Avenue and Pierson Street, south of Camelback Road.

A man was walking his son to school.

When they were crossing the street, they were struck by an SUV.

The boy was immediately taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The boy was a student of Grenada West Elementary School.

It is unclear if the father sustained any serious injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The wreck remains under investigation by the PPD.

