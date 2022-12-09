Read full article on original website
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
Final Fantasy XVI Release Date Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Final Fantasy XVI, the next entry into the long-standing franchise, has been given its release date.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Winners: The Full List
The Game Awards 2022 are a wrap, and Elden Ring took home the biggest award of the night: Game of the Year. God of War Ragnarok also did pretty well for itself, taking home a handful of awards. If you want to see all of the new trailers and reveals,...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
Random Kid Gets Arrested After Rushing the Stage at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 came and went, but not without awarding some of the year's best games and revealing several new trailers and game announcements. From the annual event showcasing the first clip of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Hideo Kojima unveiling Death Stranding 2, there's much to be excited about in 2023.
IGN
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
Is Paramore Performing at The Game Awards 2022?
Paramore might be performing at The Game Awards 2022 perhaps debuting new single The News live after a series of tweets from Geoff Keighley.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Geoff Keighley Returns as the Host of the 2022 Game Awards
Though the award show is less than a decade old, the Game Awards has set a high standard for itself, bringing in multitudes of viewers who game on all platforms. But who hosts the famed award show? Here's a breakdown of the show's hosts this year. Article continues below advertisement.
Fortnite x My Hero Academia Release Date Announced
Fornite's next anime collaboration has been announced — My Hero Academia. Here's when its hitting the game.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the games leaving PC Game Pass this December.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022 lineup.
