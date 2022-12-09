Read full article on original website
Noonesbusiness
4d ago
It's disgusting! I walk by it multiple times a day. It's also incredibly unsafe. Drives me crazy that a few nosy individuals can demand that private property owners do something with their property that they don't want to do. If these busy bodies want to preserve the dump, let them buy it themselves!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in MexicoHeather WillardAurora, CO
Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light showNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
Related
denverite.com
Architect Richard Crowther’s former Cherry Creek home can now be demolished
It’s a building that preservationists have called one of the “most important designs” of its kind. Neighbors know it as the “CIA Bunker of N Cherry Creek.” But an engineer considers it “structurally unsound.”. Now, the house designed by famous architect Richard Crowther is...
Westword
What Will Denver Get From the Park Hill Golf Course Developer Agreement?
The hotly contested debate over what to do with the Park Hill Golf Course will take a key step forward on January 23, when Denver City Council votes on whether to refer a measure to the April ballot that will lift the conservation easement preventing development on the 155-acre property. That item will first be heard today, December 13, in the council's Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Westword
Johnson & Wales Campus Turning Into Affordable Housing for Families
Today, December 19, Denver City Council will vote on whether to approve a $3.85 million loan for a project to redevelop part of the former Johnson & Wales University campus into affordable housing for families. "We had fantastic historic buildings to work with that are of a much higher quality...
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
denverite.com
What does Denver’s mayor do and how much power does the position have?
Denver’s heading into a ridiculously competitive election with more than 20 candidates signed up to become boss of the Mile High City. As is the case with every election, there may be some confusion about what the job actually is and how much power it has — even for the people running.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
denverite.com
Denver metro boasts 20.2 million square feet of self-storage space — and that space is growing
Even as more Denverites move into smaller multi-family units, departing with stuff is proving hard, and self-storage businesses are booming. Denver, Aurora and Lakewood together have built 7 million square feet of storage between 2012 and 2021, while adding over 79,000 new apartments, according to data from RentCafe. Since 2020,...
Westword
Hot Spots: The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2022
Staffing shortages, increased food costs, supply-chain issues. These remained hot topics on the hospitality scene this year, as the effects of the pandemic continue to be a burden on the industry. And yet despite all the challenges, we've reported over 250 new bar and restaurant openings in metro Denver in 2022, with a few still on the horizon. Getting into the business of feeding others is trickier than ever before, but passion continues to rule.
Mike's Camera restores more than a thousand pictures burned in Marshall Fire
Mike's Camera in Boulder restored more than a thousand pictures burned in the Marshall Fire for a local family.
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
coloradosun.com
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Painting company helps homeowner caught in contractor dispute
After the homeowner paid $10,000 upfront, a portion of the work was completed. But a month later, equipment and trash remain on the floor in addition to half-finished projects.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
Longmont fire damages business, residential complex
Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety. Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
denverite.com
They do it for the kids, but these Santas are also pushing Christmas traditions forward
Holding fast to tradition is something Angelo Mendez thinks a lot about during the holidays, even as he’s helping to reshape the king of them all. Mendez grew up celebrating Three Kings Day in Puerto Rican Harlem, a global commemoration of the magi’s arrival to greet baby Jesus. As an adult, he hung candy canes from his family tree, a rite he started while raising six kids in Denver. His grandchildren now come to expect them each year.
Comments / 4