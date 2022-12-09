ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democrat party, switches to Independent

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEMh1_0jcvXjE900

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she had registered as an Independent, leaving the Democratic Party just days after it won a hard-fought run-off race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the Senate.

“I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington,” she wrote in an op-ed for local media outlet Arizona Central.

In an interview with Politico published Friday, the iconoclast first-term senator she would not caucus with the Republican Party.

“Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she said.

If that holds, Democrats could still maintain greater control in the closely divided chamber.

“I don’t anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure,” Sinema said. “I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzLG8_0jcvXjE900
Sinema announced her decision in a Twitter video.

In a separate interview with CNN ‘s Jake Tapper, Sinema said she doesn’t care about the criticism she may face for leaving the Democratic Party.

“I’m just not worried about folks who may not like this approach,” she said. “What I am worried about is continuing to do what’s right for my state.”

Democrats had held the Senate 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a tie-breaking vote.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Glmof_0jcvXjE900
Sinema said she will not caucus with Republicans.
Twitter / @kyrstensinema
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0N6S_0jcvXjE900
Her announcement comes after Dems won a hard-fought run-off race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the Senate.
Twitter / @kyrstensinema
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prvbZ_0jcvXjE900
Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine -- are registered independents but generally caucus with Democrats.
Twitter / @kyrstensinema

Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory in Tuesday’s runoff against Herschel Walker in Georgia had handed them their 51st seat. Sinema said Warnock’s reelection “delighted” her.

Sinema said her decision to register as an Independent stems from a sense that she has “never really fit into a box of any political party” — and it comes as a growing number of her constituents are also rejecting both the Republican and Democratic political labels.

Two other current senators — Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine — are registered independents but generally caucus with Democrats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o5Dc_0jcvXjE900
Sen. Kyrten Sinema of Arizona has switched from Democrat to Independent.
AP

Sinema is up for reelection in 2024, but she would not say whether she intends to run in what is expected to be a very competitive race.

“It’s fair to say that I’m not talking about it right now,” she told Politico.

Should she decide to pursue a second term, Sinema will likely face a well-funded primary challenger after angering much of the Democratic base by blocking or watering down progressive priorities like a minimum wage increase or President Biden’s big social spending initiatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbLmk_0jcvXjE900
If she caucuses with Democrats, the party could still maintain greater control in the closely divided chamber.
Getty Images for SEIU

Sinema’s most prominent potential primary challenger is Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has a long history of feuding with Sinema. Gallego has not announced his plans for 2024 but has made it no secret that he’s thinking about challenging Sinema. He even raised money on the prospect he might oppose Sinema.

Until now, Sinema had been among three centrist Senate Democrats who have often wielded their outsized leverage to block Biden’s agenda, including the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill.

The other two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, will be running for reelection as Democrats.

Sinema, 46, did make one thing clear: her political affiliation switch does not mean she’s got her sights on a higher office.

“I’m not running for president,” she said.

With Post wires

Comments / 62

Guest
4d ago

This woman is rediculous, she needs to be defeated in her next election. She's not speaking for Arizona but for her selfish reasons, she trying her best to railroad Biden agan.

Reply(2)
30
scott maki
4d ago

she doesn't hold that crucial vote anymore and she knows democrat voters are done with her. she's trying to court Republican voters to keep her seat. she's got to go

Reply
21
Marilyn Sutton
4d ago

Wow I knew she was going to do it just wasnt expecting it..now something needs to be put in place...if you are elected into a position...you shouldnt be able to switch until your term ends

Reply(3)
25
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy