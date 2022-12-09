ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Channel 3000

McCarthy keeps making compromises that could weaken his speakership before he’s even won it

Political leaders are generally at their strongest the moment they take office. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is far from assured of winning sufficient support in his party to become House speaker next month. But even before the vote, his authority is already weakening by the day — in a way that could make him a speaker who is in office but not in power.
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Intel analyst warned of Jan 6 attack after stumbling across plot online, report says

January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report...
Channel 3000

Young voters’ enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

WASHINGTON — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning, a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Voters under 30 went...
Channel 3000

Republicans seek to sabotage year-end spending bill

The government funding standoff gripping Washington ahead of Friday’s shutdown deadline is one of the first indicators of the coming shift in power dynamics that will return the capital to a governing cold war between congressional Republicans and a Democratic White House. An omnibus spending bill that would avert...
Channel 3000

WATCH: News 3 Now at Noon – December 13, 2022

Watch News 3 Now at Noon from December 13, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Channel 3000

Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine

BOYARKA, Ukraine (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by Russia’s war. The playful 8-year-old gray dog arrived on time this week to a rehabilitation center on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, ready to start his duties.

