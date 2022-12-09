Read full article on original website
Related
FBI may have violated First Amendment with Twitter moderation requests, experts warn
Constitutional experts tell Fox News Digital the FBI may have violated the First Amendment by asking Twitter to moderate tweets, as revealed in the new "Twitter Files."
Channel 3000
McCarthy keeps making compromises that could weaken his speakership before he’s even won it
Political leaders are generally at their strongest the moment they take office. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is far from assured of winning sufficient support in his party to become House speaker next month. But even before the vote, his authority is already weakening by the day — in a way that could make him a speaker who is in office but not in power.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Trump news – live: Intel analyst warned of Jan 6 attack after stumbling across plot online, report says
January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report...
Was American teacher left behind in Russian prison camp because he wasn't woke enough for Team Biden?
Was American teacher left behind in Russian prison camp after similar offense because he wasn't woke enough for Biden? Griner is free but he’s still in custody.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
NBC News ends year with significant journalistic errors, controversies, from Paul Pelosi to Brittney Griner
NBC News has been embroiled in controversy over recent stories involving Paul Pelosi, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Channel 3000
Young voters’ enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms
WASHINGTON — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning, a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Voters under 30 went...
Channel 3000
Republicans seek to sabotage year-end spending bill
The government funding standoff gripping Washington ahead of Friday’s shutdown deadline is one of the first indicators of the coming shift in power dynamics that will return the capital to a governing cold war between congressional Republicans and a Democratic White House. An omnibus spending bill that would avert...
Channel 3000
WATCH: News 3 Now at Noon – December 13, 2022
Watch News 3 Now at Noon from December 13, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Russia-Ukraine war live: blasts heard in Kyiv city centre; mayor says 10 Iran-made drones shot down
Vitali Klitschko says Shahed drones were shot down in the Kyiv region as air raid sirens sounded out across the capital early on Wednesday
Channel 3000
Russia’s war in Ukraine
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
White House glows rainbow colors after Biden signs Respect For Marriage Act
The White House was glowing with rainbow colors after the Respect for Marriage Act was signed into law Tuesday afternoon. President Biden hosted a signing ceremony earlier in the day.
Channel 3000
US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough in ‘landmark achievement.’ Here’s what it means
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion...
Channel 3000
Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine
BOYARKA, Ukraine (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by Russia’s war. The playful 8-year-old gray dog arrived on time this week to a rehabilitation center on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, ready to start his duties.
Comments / 0