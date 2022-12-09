ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KFDA

Man indicted after woman was beaten, stabbed, then set on fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in a case where a woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire. It happened on November 28, 2022, just before 2 p.m. in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave. A Lubbock County...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 person seriously injured in overnight crash, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 1:35 a.m., a crash by North MLK and Municipal Drive left one person seriously injured, the Lubbock Police Department said. The person was transported to University Medical Center for injuries. A cell tower was reported as having “substantial damage,” according to LPD. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an LPD press release said. Police said a passenger...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD

Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

5 Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

An operation took place over the weekend that led to several arrests of child sex predators. The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division led this operation with help from Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, WT Police Department, and the US Marshals Service. Suspects were arrested after arriving at an undisclosed...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
