Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
1 person seriously injured in overnight crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 1:35 a.m., a crash by North MLK and Municipal Drive left one person seriously injured, the Lubbock Police Department said. The person was transported to University Medical Center for injuries. A cell tower was reported as having “substantial damage,” according to LPD. This...
KCBD
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
fox34.com
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD were at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building. LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
everythinglubbock.com
‘A senseless tragic act’: LPD, family of killed little boy still looking for answers
LUBBOCK, Texas— Cor’nelius Carrington was a 4-year-old boy who was murdered after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in December 2021. On Monday, his family and the Lubbock Police Department said in the year since his death, there have not been any arrests made in his murder.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of 50th and University Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an LPD press release said. Police said a passenger...
KCBD
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
Lubbock first responder in serious accident; family says they are in need of community support
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock AeroCare flight paramedic was seriously injured in a car accident on December 2, his loved ones told KLBK News on Monday. Spencer Henry was on his way to work when the call came in about a crash at 1585 and 62/82, just south of Wolfforth. Now, on day 11 in […]
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
everythinglubbock.com
Rabbit Hole in KK’s Corner Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Rabbit Hole Children’s Boutique can style the little ones for all your festive occasions. They offer play to dressy clothing for boys and girls in sizes starting at preemie. They also offer hair bows, blankets, tutus, DragonFly kids toys and more. They are in KK’s Corner Mall located at 6409 Indiana Ave and you can find them on Facebook at The Rabbit Hole Children’s Boutique.
everythinglubbock.com
Hometown Christmas in Tahoka
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Hometown Christmas event in Tahoka and you are invited. This is a way to support local while enjoying a family Christmas event. This event will be Saturday, December 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find out more on their Facebook page: Hometown Christmas Event.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is proud to be giving back
LUBBOCK, Texas— Gift giving is made easy at KK’s Corner Mall. It is a place where you can find the fantastic and seek the unique. With over 140 booths, you are sure to find what you are looking for. KK’s is proud to bless several organizations, not just during the holiday season; but year around. KK’s Corner Mall is located at 6409 Indiana Ave and you can find them on Facebook at KK’s Corner Mall.
everythinglubbock.com
Fire on the Water event for New Years Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s time to make plans for New Years Eve. Fire on the Water event benefits Firefighter Association Charitable Fund and Lubbock Aquarium Discovery Trail. This event includes dinner, a casino party, live music, a toast when the clock strikes midnight and more. Find out more details and purchase tickets at: eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-fire-on-the-water-tickets-423032641017.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
everythinglubbock.com
Plainview woman in fatal crash Saturday near Shallowater, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, a Plainview woman died in a crash on US Highway 84, less than one mile Southeast of Shallowater, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday. A DPS crash report said it occurred at 12:34 a.m. when Luna Monique Reyes, 28, was traveling north...
everythinglubbock.com
JMG Designs in KK’s Corner Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—JMG Designs is a boutique interior design studio that specializes in unique one-of-a-kind designs. There is still time to decorate for the holiday with their help. If you are ready for a change for the new year; reach out to Julia. Grab her newest book at her booth. They are in KK’s Corner Mall located at 6409 Indiana Ave and you can find them on Facebook at JMG Designs.
Comments / 1