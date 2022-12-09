ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Elle King cancels shows after falling down stairs: I ‘knocked my ass out’

Elle King had to cancel three different radio shows this week after falling down a flight of stairs while making a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi. The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer penned an emotional note to her fans in Seattle, Tampa and Detroit via Instagram on Thursday, saying she “shares” in their “disappointment.” “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” King, 33, explained. “I tried to push through and played 3...
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness

Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...

