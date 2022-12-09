HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.

