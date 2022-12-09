Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy SaysWaverly, VA
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
WITN
Man extradited back to Elizabeth City after being charged with murder in infant death
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been extradited back to North Carolina after being arrested in Virginia. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Montez last Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible for the...
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
18-year-old arrested, accused in fatal double shooting in Virginia Beach
An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges following a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
String of mailbox vandalism under investigation in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.
3 suspects in Williamsburg human trafficking case plead not guilty
Four people charged in connection to a human trafficking case at a Williamsburg laundry facility appeared before a federal judge at the U.S. District Courthouse in Norfolk Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening.
‘The war is on’: city leaders demand answers after third inmate death at Richmond jail in 2022
City leaders are calling for an investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center after reports of the third inmate death in 2022.
Second inmate at Richmond City Jail dies within one month, investigation ongoing
An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, the Richmond City Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Dec. 12. This is the second inmate death within one month.
Newport News Police Dept. joins forces with Virginia State Police to crack down on crime
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A joint effort to crack down on crime in Newport News begins Friday. The Newport News Police Department is joining Virginia State Police in several parts of the city in a combined force. "I think the individuals who are going to get the win out...
13newsnow.com
All clear after Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the court system would remain closed for the remainder of the day to the public.
1 charged after 2 weekend business robberies in Hampton: Police
Police are investigating two business robberies that they say took place on December 11. Do you have info?
Hampton Police investigate series of mailbox vandalisms, thefts
Between October 23 and December 11, police say there have been about nine blue Postal Mail Drop-off boxes vandalized in Hampton.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia Beach students among finalists for holiday traffic safety jingle contest
VIRGINIA BEACH – Two Virginia Beach middle school students are among those whose holiday traffic safety jingles are in the final round of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday jingle contest. The Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, the Virginia State Police, the Department...
Virginia Beach courts close Tuesday after bomb threat
An evacuation order has been issued for the Virginia Beach Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.
Virginia Beach reaches $3M settlement with Donovon Lynch's father in wrongful death lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The City of Virginia Beach will pay Wayne Lynch a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who killed his son. Lynch is the father of Donovon Lynch, 25, who was shot and killed by officer...
