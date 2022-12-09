Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Leaves Husband Kody 1 Year After Christine Split: She ‘Outgrew Him’
Calling it quits! After months of on-camera tension and rumors of a possible breakup, Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown has officially ended her marriage to Kody Brown, In Touch confirmed. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source tells In Touch,...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Robyn and Kody Were Intimate Before Marriage Because of Her Comment to Christine
In a recent comment Robyn Brown made to Christine Brown on 'Sister Wives', fans are wondering if she wasn't intimate with her husband, Kody Brown before marriage.
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
“With our two brains working as one, we will never stop,” Josh wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Monday Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee down," he wrote in the caption. "Being able to travel back and forth with my best friend working as...
Christina Hall’s Husband: Get to Know Hunky Texas Realtor Joshua Hall
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) found love with husband Joshua Hall shortly after her split from ex-husband Ant Antstead. In September 2021, Christina announced the two were engaged a little...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Wonder if Janelle Brown Is the ‘Real Secret Villian’ of the Brown Family
Janelle Brown is the "logical" one in he Brown family. Not all 'Sister Wives' fans are convinced of that, though.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Starts Business Separate From Kody Amid Split Rumors
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown started a new business in September 2021 around the same time her marriage to Kody began to unravel. Here's everything we know about Janelle's money moves.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Times Robyn Wasn’t Loving and Kind to Her Sister Wives in Season 1
Kody claims Robyn was faultless and perfectly 'kind' when she came into the family, but 'Sister Wives' Season 1 shows a very different story. Here are 4 moments that Robyn was selfish and only thought of herself.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Says Most of the Family Realized They Were Raised in a ‘Cult’
Christine and Kody's daughter Gwendlyn Brown, says on her Patreon that most of the 'Sister Wives' family recognizes that they were part of a 'cult' being in the AUB.
Toni Collette’s Husband: Everything To Know About Dave Galafassi & Their Marriage Before Split
Toni’s and Dave are both Australian. The duo married in 2003 in a traditional Buddhist ceremony. They welcomed two children together during their long-term marriage. Toni announced their split on Dec 7, 2022. Toni Collette has certainly enjoyed a high-profile career on the big screen. And behind the scenes,...
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Explains Why She Wanted to Be a Third Wife in New Podcast Interview
Christine Brown always wanted to be a third wife. Now she isn't a polygamist at all. The 'Sister Wives' star explained her thinking in a new podcast interview.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Attends Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations Without Kody Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her...
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Confirms the Flagstaff Move Was for Robyn’s Son Dayton To Attend College
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown confirms the main motivation for moving to Flagstaff was for the betterment of Robyn and her children at the expense of all of the other wives and children.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown’s Divorce ‘Saved the Show’
Some social media fans of TLC's 'Sister Wives' believe Christine Brown's divorce from spiritual husband Kody 'saved' the series, which had languished over the past several years.
The Hollywood Gossip
Caryn Chandler: Peace Out, Roloffs! I'm Moving to Arizona!
According to a brand new report, the rumors are true. And reality for Caryn Chandler is that she’s simply sick of all the ongoing Roloff drama. Back in early November, we reported that Chandler was planning to quit Little People, Big World amid awkward tension between her long-time boyfriend, Matt Roloff, and his immediate family members.
Comments / 0