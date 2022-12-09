ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'

“With our two brains working as one, we will never stop,” Josh wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Monday Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina.  In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path.  "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee down," he wrote in the caption. "Being able to travel back and forth with my best friend working as...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Caryn Chandler: Peace Out, Roloffs! I'm Moving to Arizona!

According to a brand new report, the rumors are true. And reality for Caryn Chandler is that she’s simply sick of all the ongoing Roloff drama. Back in early November, we reported that Chandler was planning to quit Little People, Big World amid awkward tension between her long-time boyfriend, Matt Roloff, and his immediate family members.
ARIZONA STATE

