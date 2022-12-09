Read full article on original website
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
‘Glee Project’s’ Ali Stroker Welcomes First Child
“The Glee Project” alum and husband David Perlow welcomed son Jesse Kenneth Perlow last month. Ali, 35, announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, “World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy! 💙💙💙💙”
Look: 'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Ali Stroker, who played Betty Pillsbury on "Glee," welcomed her first child, son Jesse Kenneth, with her husband, David Perlow.
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Elton John Says He and David Furnish 'Will Fully Support' Sons Whether They Take Up Music or Not
Elton John is letting his sons follow their own dreams. The Grammy Award winner, 75, told E! News whether his and David Furnish's sons Zachary Jackson, 11, and 9½-year-old Elijah Joseph are musically-inclined as the family appeared Wednesday at the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows in New York City.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Inside the late Leslie Jordan’s apartment
Leslie Jordan gave fans an inside look at his apartment during a posthumous appearance on “MTV Cribs.”. Jordan’s episode aired on Thursday, Nov. 17, less than one month after the actor’s death on Oct. 24 at age 67. MTV shared a short clip from the episode on its YouTube channel, showcasing the late actor’s apartment and beloved sense of humor.
Christina Hall's Son Hudson Anstead Conspicuously Absent From Vacation Posts Amid Ant Anstead Drama
Though earlier this month Christina Hall and her new hubby, Joshua Hall, jetted off on a family vacation, it seems one member of their brood has been conspicously absent from the sweet family snaps filling her socials — Hall’s youngest son, Hudson Anstead. The 3-year-old child of Hall and her ex, Ant Anstead, Hudson has been missing in several of Hall’s vacation photos, including an adorable airplane selfie with her husband and two other children, and a cute ice cream image, a phenomenon the HGTV icon attributes to her ongoing drama with her ex. "Hudson is here too but can't...
Idina Menzel Got Candid About Her IVF Journey And Realizing "It Just Wasn't Meant To Be"
"I just wanted women to feel seen...and people to understand what we go through."
Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)
It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos
Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.
Todd Chrisley sends Emmy Medders love as she asks for prayers for her dad
Emmy Medders took to Instagram on December 1, 2022 to ask fans and followers to pray for her dad. She shared a photograph of herself by her father’s bedside holding his hand. The Growing Up Chrisley star is engaged to Chase Chrisley and received support in the comments section...
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
Kaley Cuoco Looks Blissful in Sweet New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco is all baby bliss in new bump photos she shared on her Instagram Story, and our hearts are melting from the pure happiness she’s sharing during her first pregnancy. Snapping a sweet mirror photo with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco looks buoyant and content with a peaceful smile on her face while Pelphrey lovingly cradles her bump from behind, looking just as happy as his parenting partner-to-be. Cuoco typed a cute “M&D,” presumably standing for “mom and dad,” and gave a shoutout to her maternity dress from the Gap. The actress wore the flowing navy blue floral print dress with...
Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut. Palmer was quoted saying, “People...
Billy Ray Cyrus shares new photo with fiancée
Billy Ray Cyrus recently shared a new photo with his fiancée, Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.
Idina Menzel Offers Deeply Personal Look At IVF Journey In New Documentary
The "Frozen" actor's new film takes viewers backstage and behind the scenes of her evolution into a Disney princess — while also sharing her fertility journey.
