SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
The Independent

TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 21

Canadian influencer Megha Thakur has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21, her parents have announced.The TikTok star, who was from Brampton, Ontario, was well known for promoting self-confidence and body positivity, with Thakur frequently sharing videos of herself dancing with her more than 930,000 followers on TikTok.In a post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Thakur’s parents shared the news of her “unexpected” passing, writing: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 24 November 2022 in the early morning...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood FaceTimes Sons 'Every Day' While On Tour As Insider Reveals She's 'Struggling With Mom Guilt'

Stuck between a rock and a hard place. While Carrie Underwood was thrilled to kicked off her tour last month, an insider revealed she's simultaneously struggling with "mom guilt" since her and husband Mike Fisher's two sons can't join her on the road.Now that her boys — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — are more aware of how often she's away from the family, she's going the extra mile to be as present as possible."This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," the blonde beauty, 39, explained in a recent interview. "If there’s a way...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Reality Tea

Yolanda Foster Says That Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Is Her Mother Reincarnated

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid dealt with a debilitating diagnosis of Lyme disease during her time on the show. I’m sure her medical struggles weren’t helped by co-star Lisa Rinna alleging that instead of Lyme disease, Yolanda was suffering from Munchhausen syndrome. Oof. Not surprisingly, Yolanda sympathized with Friend of the […] The post Yolanda Foster Says That Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Is Her Mother Reincarnated appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Bruce Willis' Family Praying 'For A Holiday Miracle' Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Months after storied actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed the star was suffering health woes, it seems the star’s brood is hoping for a miracle as they continue to grow even closer — particularly with his former wife and lifelong friend, actress Demi Moore. "Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," an insider close with the famous brood recently told Radar Online, referencing Willis’ current spouse, model Emma Heming.Considering their close relationship, the Ghost icon is purportedly “taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him” amid the actor’s struggles with the progressive condition, which can impact...
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Distractify

David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019

There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...

