After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Actress Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi

Actress Toni Collette and her husband are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Collette, 50, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting actress role in 1999′s “The Sixth Sense,” announced the split jointly in an Instagram post on Wednesday with her husband, Dave Galafassi, 44, People reported.
18 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time

Elizabeth Taylor arguably knew more about being engaged than any other celebrity in Hollywood. The "Cleopatra" actress said "yes" a whopping 10 times throughout her lifetime. Those proposals came with a wide variety of rings (and other jewelry, as neither Eddie Fisher nor Richard Burton had a ring when they got down on one knee), but there's one sparkler that stands above all the rest.
I came to my wedding in a pink gown — and made my guests wear white

Here comes the bride — not dressed in white. Bride Camille Lescai shocked her bridesmaids and her guests when she showed up for her big day sporting a pink wedding dress instead of a traditional ivory one. In fact, the blushing bride asked her bridesmaids and her guests to wear white without telling them why. In a viral TikTok, she revealed the ruffled, pink-tinted frock she wore to her wedding party, which none of her guests saw beforehand. “Wedding dress reveal! Absolutely no one saw the dress until the day of, it was worth the wait,” she captioned her snap, adding the hashtags...
‘We’re so, so happy’: Richard Osman marries Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver

Richard Osman and Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver have tied the knot.The news was announced by Osman on Twitter.“The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100,” he wrote on Twitter. “Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We’re so, so happy.”Oliver also shared photographs of her wedding day on her Instagram profile.Earlier this year, during the Christmas Day edition of Desert Island Discs, Osman spoke about his children and his love for Oliver.“I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to...
Christina Hall Reveals Surprising New Details About Her 'Private' Wedding to Husband Josh

Christina Hall has learned to keep things away from the prying eyes of the press after two very public marriages and breakups to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. The third time around, she and Josh Hall took a very secretive approach to their nuptials. In the season premiere of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast, the 39-year-old designer spilled more details about her wedding to the real estate agent. Telling her property manager, James, she revealed her new wedding band and shared, “There’s something I have to tell you. We just did it low key and we’re gonna do a ceremony...
