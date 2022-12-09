Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
TODAY.com
Family speaks out after country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies hours after his wedding
Jake Flint’s family is mourning the loss of the country music singer following the news that he died in his sleep at the age of 37, hours after getting married. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Flint's family sent a press release to TODAY.com confirming the musician died on Nov. 26 during the early hours of the morning.
TODAY.com
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Fly off the Handle, Call Robyn Brown ‘Unappreciative’ and ‘Ungrateful’ After Janelle and Meri Spill How They’ve Supported Her Lavish Lifestyle
'Sister Wives' fans flew off the handle and called Robyn Brown 'ungrateful' and 'unappreciative' after both Janelle and Meri spilled how they've supported her lavish lifestyle.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Actress Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi
Actress Toni Collette and her husband are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Collette, 50, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting actress role in 1999′s “The Sixth Sense,” announced the split jointly in an Instagram post on Wednesday with her husband, Dave Galafassi, 44, People reported.
Woman claims to be engaged to a ghost who keeps arguing about the wedding date
A singer claimed to be dating a ghost and is set to marry him but is threatened with exorcisms by prospective venues. Brocarde, 38, a singer and songwriter from Oxfordshire fell in love with Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian soldier, and has decided to marry him.
KXLY
18 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time
Elizabeth Taylor arguably knew more about being engaged than any other celebrity in Hollywood. The "Cleopatra" actress said "yes" a whopping 10 times throughout her lifetime. Those proposals came with a wide variety of rings (and other jewelry, as neither Eddie Fisher nor Richard Burton had a ring when they got down on one knee), but there's one sparkler that stands above all the rest.
intheknow.com
Bride acts ‘weird’ towards invited guests for attending her wedding: ‘Why did you bother [traveling] here’
A wedding guest felt like the bride was very unwelcoming to her at the ceremony. She vented about the issue on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She found it strange when the bride invited her to the wedding and bachelorette party. She knew the bride from a friend group she hadn’t seen in a year after moving abroad.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Marriage Is a Fairytale! See His Quotes About Finding Lasting Love
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are so happy they found each other. The couple, who wed in 2018, are still over the moon about their marriage and their roles as parents to their adorable son, Parker James. The home design expert’s sweet quotes about love will make you melt!
I came to my wedding in a pink gown — and made my guests wear white
Here comes the bride — not dressed in white. Bride Camille Lescai shocked her bridesmaids and her guests when she showed up for her big day sporting a pink wedding dress instead of a traditional ivory one. In fact, the blushing bride asked her bridesmaids and her guests to wear white without telling them why. In a viral TikTok, she revealed the ruffled, pink-tinted frock she wore to her wedding party, which none of her guests saw beforehand. “Wedding dress reveal! Absolutely no one saw the dress until the day of, it was worth the wait,” she captioned her snap, adding the hashtags...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
‘We’re so, so happy’: Richard Osman marries Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver
Richard Osman and Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver have tied the knot.The news was announced by Osman on Twitter.“The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100,” he wrote on Twitter. “Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We’re so, so happy.”Oliver also shared photographs of her wedding day on her Instagram profile.Earlier this year, during the Christmas Day edition of Desert Island Discs, Osman spoke about his children and his love for Oliver.“I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to...
Christina Hall Reveals Surprising New Details About Her 'Private' Wedding to Husband Josh
Christina Hall has learned to keep things away from the prying eyes of the press after two very public marriages and breakups to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. The third time around, she and Josh Hall took a very secretive approach to their nuptials. In the season premiere of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast, the 39-year-old designer spilled more details about her wedding to the real estate agent. Telling her property manager, James, she revealed her new wedding band and shared, “There’s something I have to tell you. We just did it low key and we’re gonna do a ceremony...
"That Pretty Much Did It For Me": People Are Sharing The Final Straw That Caused Them To End A Friendship
"They would just immediately launch into their problems. It's all we ever talked about and it was toxic so I ended it."
