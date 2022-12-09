ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Teary Adele tells fans to value their friendships at Vegas gig

Adele admitted her friends were everything when she was going through her divorce from Simon Konecki. The ‘I Drink Wine’ hitmaker has been having deep chats with the crowds at her ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency shows, and after revealing that she had therapy “five times a day” when she split from her spouse in 2019 at her show on Friday (09.12.22), Adele became overwhelmed again when opening up about the importance of friendship at Saturday’s (10.12.22) concert.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
The Challenge’s CT Tamburello Files For Divorce From Wife After 4 Years Of Marriage

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it dunzo as the reality tv star officially filed for divorce on November 7th after four years of marriage, E! News reports.. If you’ve been keeping up with The Challenge, you’ll remember CT from his original season of the Real World. The 13th season, which was filmed in Paris, featured CT stirring up drama as he got into bar fights not only with French strangers but with his roommates as well.
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...

Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
