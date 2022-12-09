Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
Man stands trial for allegedly shooting Evansville woman in 2018
(WEHT) - The man accused of murdering Amanda Weir in May of 2018 is on trial in Vanderburgh County.
14news.com
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville women are facing charges after police say they broke into a home back in September. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to the 5400 block of Lenape Lane for a 911 hang up. A couple of days later, the caller filed a police report on what happened.
wevv.com
Evansville man sentenced after making threats about acid attack, shootings
An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously being arrested for making threats of violence. Court records show 23-year-old Christopher Flowers was sentenced to 547 days in prison with 76 days jail credit after pleading guilty to three felony counts of intimidation. Flowers was ordered to serve out...
wevv.com
Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation
Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation. Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
wevv.com
Warrick County Deputy back in court today
Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after armed robbery in Evansville
Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Evansville, Indiana. As 44News previously reported, the armed robbery took place back on Dec. 7 at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue. Police were called to the gas station after the clerk said they had been robbed at gunpoint.
104.1 WIKY
Man Murdered Sunday Morning
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
14news.com
Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away. According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania. Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.
14news.com
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a homicide that they say happened in the 1500 block of Judson Street. According to a police report, that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The report shows Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch received a call in regards to shots fired in the area...
wevv.com
Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville
Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s a somber day for the University of Evansville. Today marks 45 years since a plane carrying the men’s basketball team crashed, killing all 29 people on board. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Evansville over the weekend. So far, police say no one...
Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
wevv.com
Retired EPD K9 passes away after battle with health issues
A former K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department passed away on Tuesday. The announcement, shared by the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., says that retired EPD K9 Willy passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a battle with healt issues. According to the announcement, K9 Willy had an interesting...
14news.com
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
14news.com
EPD breaks down homicide numbers over the last two years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on Judson Street marks the eighteenth homicide in Evansville in 2022. Of those 18, 17 have been considered murder according to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray. She says it’s the same story as 2021. “18 incidents total, 20 homicides. 15 of...
OPD looking for missing boy last seen at home
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is searching for a male juvenile last seen at home, before he was to go to Apollo High School. Police say William Coates, 15, of Owensboro, was last seen wearing an orange Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Coates is described as an endangered runaway, […]
14news.com
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Virginia woman is facing 14 charges after deputies say she led authorities on a chase early Sunday morning. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes of Alton, Virginia, was driving very close behind a deputy, swerving through all lanes of the road. They say the deputy believed she was trying to ram into the back of the car.
14news.com
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Judson Street shooting
(WEHT) -- The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder on Evansville's south side.
