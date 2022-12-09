Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022: Odds, TV Guide for Semifinals and Upcoming Matches
Soccer fans around the world aren't likely surprised that Argentina and reigning World Cup champion France have advanced to the semifinal round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Croatia's presence wasn't exactly expected, but it was in the final of the previous tournament, so this isn't exactly unchartered territory for the Vatreni.
Bleacher Report
Lionel Messi's Trip to World Cup Final Celebrated by Twitter as Argentina Top Croatia
Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday, catapulting the South American champions into the World Cup final for the second time in three tournaments. Messi began the scoring with a 34th-minute penalty after a cagey opening saw Croatia dominate possession. Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković—hero of the...
Bleacher Report
What Will the USMNT Look Like at the 2026 World Cup?
There are four matches remaining in the 2022 World Cup, but we're already thinking about what the U.S. men's national team will look like in 2026. It will be a tournament of unique opportunity, and success will have incredible importance. Alongside our neighbors to the north and south, the United States will be hosting. Should the right pieces align, this team could make a deep run. It could captivate more minds.
Bleacher Report
Mia Hamm Talks USWNT, World Cup, Mallory Pugh, Frito-Lay and More in B/R Interview
The future is bright for the United States men's national team despite a round-of-16 loss in the 2022 World Cup. Just ask arguably the greatest American soccer player in history. "I look at the spine of the team, and we had some incredible performances that we can build on," Mia...
Report: Dortmund 'Don't Want' To Sell Youssoufa Moukoko
Dortmund reportedly do not want to sell their striker Youssoufa Moukoko to Chelsea.
Ten European Shooting Stars Heading for Berlin Film Festival Revealed
European Film Promotion, which represents film organizations in 37 countries, has revealed the up-and-coming acting talent who have been selected for the next edition of European Shooting Stars. They will be introduced to the international press, film industry and the audience during the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. The four-day tailormade promotion and networking program, running Feb. 17-20, culminates with a celebration of the talent at an awards ceremony at the Berlinale Palast. The European Shooting Stars 2023 — which includes eight women and two men — were selected from a pool of 27 nominees by an international jury, comprised of Polish director...
Comments / 0