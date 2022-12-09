Read full article on original website
tspr.org
ASL advocates cheered a new bilingual program in LA. But its rollout has been rocky
The Los Angeles Unified School District board passed a controversial resolution in May that places deaf and hard of hearing children in a bilingual American Sign Language and English program. But several months into the school year, the policy's implementation is riddled with confusion from some faculty and alleged resistance from those who are tasked with implementing the program.
tspr.org
Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
