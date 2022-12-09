Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
kjluradio.com
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
kjluradio.com
Pastor's wife at small Miller County church asks person who broke in to come forward
The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City police officer attacked by dog while attempting narcotics arrest
Charges are pending against a man who gave his dogs a command to attack a Jefferson City police officer. Officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street last night around 5 p.m. The caller asked that a man and his two dogs be removed from the premises. The...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
kmmo.com
JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY
A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County slow to spend its ARPA funds
Boone County has made limited progress in spending the $35 million it received in federal ARPA COVID-19 relief money. It needs to be spent in the next four years. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It authorized a $1.9 trillion dollar package of funds to be distributed across the country for purposes of long-term recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Columbia Missourian
Three people filed for CPS board candidacy
Three people have filed to run for seats on the Columbia School Board for the April 4 election. As of Tuesday, the candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn.
Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said Monday that his department is still trying to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Dec. 4. The post Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. Tara Knedler, then 38 and...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Waffle House murder suspect heads to trial next April
A Boone County judge schedules a jury trial this morning for a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting in a restaurant parking lot. Leo Robinson, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the March 2021 murder of 51-year-old Reginald Ball. Witnesses told police Robinson and Ball had been arguing at the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive when they heard three shots and saw Ball fall to the ground.
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
939theeagle.com
Columbia police arrest porch stealing suspects
Columbia police have arrested two people accused of stealing packages from people’s porches. Officers say Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were both arrested on Friday, suspected of stealing. Gardner is also accused of credit/debit card fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Police are reminding you to...
Jefferson City police say officer attacked by dogs
A dog bit an officer in a motel parking lot Monday, the Jefferson City Police Department said. The post Jefferson City police say officer attacked by dogs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
"Quite a bit" of evidence in MU fraternity hazing case, lawyers say
COLUMBIA — Four of the eleven defendants charged for a 2021 hazing incident at the University of Missouri made court appearances on Monday, where, like many of the other defendants, attorneys noted a hefty amount of evidence to sift through ahead of a trial. John O'Neil, Benjamin Parres, Samuel...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband
Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
Columbia Missourian
Heart of Missouri United Way plans record $2.1 million investment in local counties
Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year. A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.
