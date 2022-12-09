ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge

A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Unhappy’ Massachusetts man shoots fiancée’s father, mother and sister for living with him, officials say

A Massachusetts man shot his fiancée’s father, mother and sister because he was unhappy they were staying with him, before dying by suicide, authorities said.According to a statement by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, police got a call at around 3am on Wednesday in Fall River about a shooting.The statement said the woman called 911 and said her fiancé had just shot members of her family and then taken his own life at the man’s home in 511 Bank Street. The suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, was later pronounced dead at...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Independent

Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals

A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
NJ Spotlight

Parents warned of scams as baby formula still hard to find

The shortage is likely to continue until spring, maker of largest brand says. Nearly a year after a nationwide baby formula shortage began, formula is still hard to find. Stephanie Esposito, a mom of two who had trouble finding formula for her baby boy, started FormulaFinderNJ in May, to help moms who she says are still in need. Since then, she says the biggest concern next to finding formula is avoiding scams, which have been on the rise.

