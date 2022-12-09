Read full article on original website
Related
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
From 'everything working out' in life to doctors giving her just hours to live after teen already wanted by police allegedly hit her in the head with a concrete block: How life changed in an instant for pregnant mum
A mum had just bought a new home and was preparing for the birth of her second child when she was suddenly struck in the head with a concrete brick - and now has just hours to live. The family of Diane Miller, 30, has been told she and her...
International Business Times
Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State
A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
iheart.com
Man Took Boy From Mother's Shopping Cart, Put Him In His Own Cart: Cops
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man who seemingly tried to abduct a child from a grocery store. The Attalla Police Department said that the man grabbed a young boy from a woman's cart and put him in his own cart. The mother quickly retrieved her child, and the...
‘Unhappy’ Massachusetts man shoots fiancée’s father, mother and sister for living with him, officials say
A Massachusetts man shot his fiancée’s father, mother and sister because he was unhappy they were staying with him, before dying by suicide, authorities said.According to a statement by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, police got a call at around 3am on Wednesday in Fall River about a shooting.The statement said the woman called 911 and said her fiancé had just shot members of her family and then taken his own life at the man’s home in 511 Bank Street. The suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, was later pronounced dead at...
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals
A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
toofab.com
Police on Hunt For Mass. Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing Couple After Fight Over Barking Dog
The man is considered "armed and dangerous" -- and was reportedly living with the slain couple as a favor to a family member. Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for a man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a husband and wife found dead in their home earlier this week.
Missing Texas toddler reunited with family 51 years later
In 1971, 22-month-old Melissa Highsmith was abducted from her home in Fort Worth, Texas. Now, she's back with family.
10-year-old shoots and kills mother over virtual reality headset
A 10-year-old boy is in a Wisconsin juvenile detention center on allegations he shot and killed his mother because he wanted a virtual reality headset.
Parents warned of scams as baby formula still hard to find
The shortage is likely to continue until spring, maker of largest brand says. Nearly a year after a nationwide baby formula shortage began, formula is still hard to find. Stephanie Esposito, a mom of two who had trouble finding formula for her baby boy, started FormulaFinderNJ in May, to help moms who she says are still in need. Since then, she says the biggest concern next to finding formula is avoiding scams, which have been on the rise.
Comments / 0