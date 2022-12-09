The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...

