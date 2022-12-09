Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Motherly love boosts Morocco's team spirit at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco's players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. Many of the players have brought their mothers and other family members to Qatar and celebrated with them in the stadiums after the team's impressive string of victories.
ancientpages.com
Ancient DNA From Medieval Germany Reveals The True Story Of Ashkenazi Jews
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings in the Journal Cell show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
Ancient Egyptian mummification was never intended to preserve bodies, new exhibit reveals
It's long been believed that mummification was meant to preserve the dead. It turns out that notion is dead wrong.
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
NPR
Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history
It's being hailed as the most exceptional art discovery from the antiquity era in half a century. Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered two dozen perfectly preserved bronze statues buried under hot mud and water for more than 2,000 years. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli recently visited the excavation site that could rewrite the history of an ancient era.
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
Auction of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Begins in Paris Despite Pressure from Mexico
The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
BBC
Tutankhamun's inspiring 21st Century afterlife
"Everywhere the glint of gold." This is how the British archaeologist Howard Carter infamously recalled his first impression of the dazzling, treasure-filled tomb of Tutankhamun. On 26 November 1922, he had held up a candle to peer through a tiny breach chiselled in a doorway sealed for three millennia. His...
Campus Times
‘Striking Power’: the truth behind the broken noses of Ancient Egyptian sculptures
“Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt” examines the patterns of damage inflicted on works of art for political, religious, and criminal reasons — the results of organized campaigns of destruction. The exhibit demonstrates how the interpretation of a statue’s damage can reveal who broke it and the reason why it was destroyed. It does so by juxtaposing damaged works with undamaged ones, such as whole heads with intact inscriptions to fragmented statues.
Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions
RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.
Atlas Obscura
Rediscovering Calabria’s Mystical White Olives
Calabria, the southernmost region of the Italian peninsula, is the birthplace of some of the world’s most well-known myths, such as the terrifying tale of Scylla and Charybdis immortalized in the Odyssey. Yet one local curiosity remains in obscurity. Wander through the gardens of Calabrian churches or abandoned farmland in late autumn or early winter and you may glimpse it—a tree that appears to be strung with pearls. But this tree is no myth.
Good News Network
Historians Stunned: Uzbekistan Nomads Supplied a Third of the Bronze Used Across Ancient Mediterranean
Cutting edge analysis of tin isotopes has shown that tiny tribes of pastoral nomads from modern-day Uzbekistan supplied a third of all the precious tin needed to make the bronze which fueled Ancient Mediterranean commerce. Getting the tin from Uzbekistan to the Med involved a vast multi-regional, multi-vector trade network...
British Museum reportedly in talks on Parthenon Sculptures
LONDON (AP) — The British Museum has pledged not to dismantle its collection, following a report that the institution’s chairman has held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. The report by the Greek newspaper...
World Cup 2022: reaction to Messi’s magic and buildup to France v Morocco semi-final – live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news in the run-up to the second semi-final and reaction to last night’s action
Comments / 0