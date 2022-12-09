ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Motherly love boosts Morocco's team spirit at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco's players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. Many of the players have brought their mothers and other family members to Qatar and celebrated with them in the stadiums after the team's impressive string of victories.
ancientpages.com

Ancient DNA From Medieval Germany Reveals The True Story Of Ashkenazi Jews

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings in the Journal Cell show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.
BBC

World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
New York Post

Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
ARTnews

Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site

A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
NPR

Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history

It's being hailed as the most exceptional art discovery from the antiquity era in half a century. Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered two dozen perfectly preserved bronze statues buried under hot mud and water for more than 2,000 years. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli recently visited the excavation site that could rewrite the history of an ancient era.
ARTnews

Auction of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Begins in Paris Despite Pressure from Mexico

The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...
hypebeast.com

Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome

At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
BBC

Tutankhamun's inspiring 21st Century afterlife

"Everywhere the glint of gold." This is how the British archaeologist Howard Carter infamously recalled his first impression of the dazzling, treasure-filled tomb of Tutankhamun. On 26 November 1922, he had held up a candle to peer through a tiny breach chiselled in a doorway sealed for three millennia. His...
Campus Times

‘Striking Power’: the truth behind the broken noses of Ancient Egyptian sculptures

“Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt” examines the patterns of damage inflicted on works of art for political, religious, and criminal reasons — the results of organized campaigns of destruction. The exhibit demonstrates how the interpretation of a statue’s damage can reveal who broke it and the reason why it was destroyed. It does so by juxtaposing damaged works with undamaged ones, such as whole heads with intact inscriptions to fragmented statues.
Atlas Obscura

Rediscovering Calabria’s Mystical White Olives

Calabria, the southernmost region of the Italian peninsula, is the birthplace of some of the world’s most well-known myths, such as the terrifying tale of Scylla and Charybdis immortalized in the Odyssey. Yet one local curiosity remains in obscurity. Wander through the gardens of Calabrian churches or abandoned farmland in late autumn or early winter and you may glimpse it—a tree that appears to be strung with pearls. But this tree is no myth.
The Associated Press

British Museum reportedly in talks on Parthenon Sculptures

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum has pledged not to dismantle its collection, following a report that the institution’s chairman has held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. The report by the Greek newspaper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy