Decentraland Price Prediction: How Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Biggest Star in the Metaverse for 2023

geeksaroundglobe.com
These are the Slot Games Taking the US by Storm
The iGaming market has exploded in the US since 2018 when the Supreme Court voted to give each state the right to decide on whether they would legalize gambling. This has had a knock on effect that has led to an increase in popularity of online gaming, specifically across real money and sweepstake casinos.
coinjournal.net
10 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2022 (Upcoming Presales)
With the crypto world continuing to rapidly expand, investing in new digital assets can be a tricky endeavour but also highly lucrative. To ensure you make smart decisions with presale investments, this guide takes an expansive look at upcoming projects – outlining how investors can find their ideal asset from all the best crypto presale options available right now.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
coinjournal.net
Top penny cryptos to watch in December
Cryptocurrencies have been muted in December. There are signs that crypto outflow is increasing. OCEAN, FET, and XRP are great tokens to trade. December has been a somber month for cryptocurrencies as investors focused on the upcoming Fed decision and activities surrounding FTX’s collapse. Bitcoin has remained steady at $17,000 while the total market cap in the industry has been stuck at about $830 billion. Here are some of the top penny cryptos to watch in December.
coinjournal.net
Best cryptos to buy this winter
Cryptocurrencies have had a long crypto winter in 2022 as concerns about the industry continue. In total, crypto prices have plunged by more than 60% in 2022, shedding over $2 trillion worth of value. Bitcoin has slipped to $17,000 while the FTX Token has become worthless. Here are some of the best cryptos to buy this winter.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin still on a limited upside, but this analyst thinks the worst is still to come
Bitcoin lost 1% on Monday ahead of the US inflation data. A crypto analyst expects the inflation data and Fed’s meeting to affect Bitcoin. Bitcoin lacks a directional bias and could move in any direction. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) traded down more than 1% on Monday, with the cryptocurrency’s price slightly...
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
coinjournal.net
Will this “worrying” Binance’s proof of reserves crash BNB further?
Binance has been criticised for the quality of its proof of reserves. Mazars say the crypto exchange is 97% collateralised. The collapse of FTX brought a lot of caution around centralised exchanges. The collapse perhaps underlined the idea that no exchange was too big to fail. FTX was the second-largest exchange, valued at least $30 billion by early November. Two weeks later, FTX was under the bridge. Investors now feel exchanges need further scrutiny, especially regarding their proof of reserves.
coinjournal.net
Will Toncoin hit the $2.5 resistance mark after rallying by 8% today?
Toncoin is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. TON surpassed the $2 psychological level earlier today and could rally higher. The broader cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week. TON rallies despite the market’s poor start to the week. TON,...
coinjournal.net
BNB price dips as Binance withdrawals take centre stage amid FUD
A lot is going around about Binance payout problems, dwindling reserves, sanctions violations, and investigation by the US Attorney’s office. As a result withdrawals from the exchange have surged in the past 24 hours. Binance had earlier today temporarily halted withdrawals of USDC on ETH and BNB chains. BNB...
coinjournal.net
Decentral Games announces a strategic partnership with Coingecko
Decentral Games and Coingecko will launch an exclusive limited edition ICE Poker skin NFT. The two entities will also host a metaverse drop party on Decentraland. Decentral Games and CoinGecko will be releasing another 10,000 ICE Poker today. Decentral Games and Coingecko partner to launch NFTs. Decentral Games announced that...
Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said on Tuesday it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the major stablecoin USDC. "On USDC, we have seen an increase in withdrawals," Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao tweeted at around 0820 GMT.
Tesla extends declines amid broader market rally as the EV maker sees stock slashed in half in 2022
Shares of Elon Musk's EV-maker dipped Tuesday even as the wider market climbed. Tesla has shed roughly 55% in 2022.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
coinjournal.net
Affyn reveals Singapore as first NEXUS World metaverse city
Singapore is Affyn’s first city in the NEXUS World metaverse. Affyn is offering 2,000 plots of Freehold Land NFTs corresponding to real places in Singapore. The NEXUS World Land NFTs launch officially on 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 UTC. Affyn, a Singapore-based developer of mobile blockchain-powered games, has announced...
coinjournal.net
JP Morgan: 13% of Americans have transferred money into crypto accounts
JP Morgan has released a new report showing that more than 13% of the American population have transferred funds into crypto accounts. The research sampled 5 million customers with checking accounts, 600,000 of whom had transferred money into a crypto account. Most new investors first fund a crypto account during...
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
coinjournal.net
DeFi Yield Protocol Rebrands as Dypius to Help Users Embrace Metaverse Opportunities
Bucharest, Romania, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. After experiencing success in the crypto space, DeFi Yield Protocol announces a complete rebranding to Dypius. The experienced team conducted several months’ worth of research to come up with the best way to represent what they had evolved into over the years. Dypius has the suffix of the nebulae in the galaxy. Nebulas are the formations of gas, dust, and other materials that “clump” together to form denser regions in the universe. They attract further matter and eventually become dense enough to form stars, planets, and planetary system objects. Dypius is the place of creation of stars, planets, and life. This is Dypius, a place to create and shape the future!
