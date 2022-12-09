Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With BAE Systems for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today that it will continue producing F-35 Lightning II (“F-35”) horizontal tail assemblies under an agreement with BAE Systems. This significant, multi-year agreement is the continuation of contract awards made to Magellan by BAE Systems and will further Magellan’s participation on the global program.

The horizontal tail assemblies produced by Magellan are used on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing variant of the F-35. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin

Magellan and BAE Systems have been working together to produce horizontal tails for the global F-35 program for more than a decade, signing the original Letter of Intent for this agreement in 2006. Both companies have since made significant investment in facilities, technologies and training to ensure the successful delivery of these flight-critical assemblies to F-35 prime contractor Lockheed Martin. The horizontal tail assemblies produced at Magellan’s facility in Winnipeg, MB, will be used on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing variant of the F-35. Magellan is targeting to produce more than 1,000 ship sets of horizontal tail assemblies over the life of the F-35 program.

“Magellan has been able to achieve and maintain the maximum production rate per year during the COVID-19 crisis. The award of this agreement to Magellan and the ongoing demand for horizontal tails will enable our rate to be maintained for another three years,” said Mr. Phillip Underwood, Magellan’s President and CEO. “Magellan is proud to be contributing on a critical program, from the earliest days, supporting all of the global customers in this unprecedented international enterprise.”

Magellan is excited to continue to participate on the F-35 program that includes eight international partners — the U.S., United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Norway, Denmark and Canada. Eight Foreign Military Sales customers are also procuring and operating the F-35 ­— Israel, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Belgium, Singapore, Finland, and Switzerland.

