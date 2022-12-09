Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- - Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.
Vikings race to 10 wins while getting outscored overall
It's been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season
ABC30 Fresno
Celtics win wild one in OT after blowing 20-pt. lead to Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- Another dramatic chapter was written in the long, storied history of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics' rivalry on Tuesday night. The Celtics won 122-118 in overtime in a game Boston appeared to have no business losing -- then no business winning after a wild comeback by L.A.
ABC30 Fresno
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout in 10 months but not clear if she's returning to WNBA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Brittney Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk. Griner is...
ABC30 Fresno
Austin Reaves' clutch 3 salvages Lakers' road trip with win
DETROIT -- If not for an Austin Reaves 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds remaining, the Los Angeles Lakers might have dropped the final leg of their six-game road trip Sunday against thePistons. Instead, L.A. completed a 124-117 win against a Detroit team with the worst record in the league at 7-22...
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers over Celtics in best game since injury
LOS ANGELES - Kawhi Leonard looked and played the best he has since tearing his right ACL, and the LA Clippers enjoyed their best win of the season. Leonard made 10 of 12 shots, including two 3-pointers, and had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers to a resounding 113-93 win over the Boston Celticson Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Comments / 0