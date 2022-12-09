ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Wish Program spreads holiday cheer to families across the state

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

The Holiday Wish Program will provide gifts to more than 600 people and more than 200 families across Pennsylvania this year.

The Holiday Wish program reaches individuals across Pennsylvania during the holiday season by providing gifts and resources to people in need.

In operation as of 1989, the program began with a small group of commonwealth employees and has since grown to include hundreds of employees across the commonwealth’s departments.

The Department of Labor & Industry played a role by inspecting the toys before members of the Pennsylvania National Guard delivered the nearly 600 toys.

When a family or individual visits a local DHS County Assistance Office (CAO) to apply for benefits, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medical Assistance, CAO caseworkers identify families and older adults in need. They are then selected to take part in the program.

Participants get to select a few gifts they need or would like to receive, and state employees, private organizations, and individuals sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive special gifts during the holiday season.

Representatives from commonwealth agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard then gather every December to distribute these gifts to hundreds of families across Pennsylvania.

“It is an absolute privilege that we come together with dozens of state agencies, workers, corporations, and generous citizens to ensure that the goodwill we are extending in uniform is delivered back to those less fortunate,” said Senior Master Sgt. David J. Blough, logistics superintendent, 193rd Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

“Today more than 25 soldiers and airmen from six units across 10 counties have gathered here to support this worthy endeavor.”

“DDAP is proud to be a partner in this year’s Holiday Wish Adopt-a-Family Program,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “As the state’s lead agency in addressing the overdose epidemic, we know that families are experiencing hardships every day and those can be amplified during the holidays. This effort will hopefully make this time of year a little brighter for anyone who is struggling right now.”

Applications for public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.dhs.pa.gov/compass.

