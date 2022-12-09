Read full article on original website
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give Eagles lead
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Unlike his last trip to the Meadowlands, quarterback Jalen Hurts could do no wrong early against the New York Giants. The highlight: A 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith early in the second quarter to put Philly up 14-0. Facing a fourth-and-7, Hurts dropped back and...
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
Eagles on to 'way bigger goals' after clinching playoff spot
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Nick Sirianni suggested it hadn't occurred to him that the Philadelphia Eagles had clinched a playoff spot until it was brought to his attention inside the locker room following Sunday's 48-22 romp of the New York Giants. "They said that to me in there and...
Top NFL week 14 Twitter trolls include Eagles, Lions, Bills
Week 14 of the NFL season had seven divisional matchups Sunday. All four AFC North teams played against familiar rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravensdefeated the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs decisively won...
