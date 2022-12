MORGANTOWN, WV—–The West Virginia Mountaineers kept their home winning streak perfect with an 81-70 victory over University of Alabama-Birmingham Saturday night. Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points while Emmit Matthews Jr. added 16 with 4-three pointers and nine rebounds. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals. Tre Mitchell had 13 points, 7 rebounds and five assists.

