streakingthelawn.com
Three reasons why UVA men’s basketball is a National Championship contender this season
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team’s two most recent wins over the Florida State Seminoles and the James Madison Dukes weren’t particularly emphatic, especially considering how FSU is 2-9 while JMU is one of UVA’s little brother in-state opponents (cough, Hokies). Thus, it’s reasonable to doubt whether or not we’re starting to see some of that unfortunate inconsistency that plagued the team last year. After huge wins against Illinois, Baylor, and Michigan, there’s been an obvious cooling down over the last pair of contests.
Virginia Star Linebacker Nick Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
Jackson led Virginia in tackles in each of the last three seasons and was a three-time All-ACC selection
streakingthelawn.com
UVA men’s basketball jumps to #2 in newest AP Top-25 Poll
Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Virginia Cavaliers have jumped in the AP Poll once again, this time up to #2 in the country after former #1 Houston and #2 Texas lost this week. The Purdue Boilermakers jumped UVA as the former #4 team in the country garnered 27 first place votes and 1,508 points compared to Virginia’s 19 first place votes and 1,476 points. With this Saturday’s contest versus now #5 Houston, UVA has an immediate opportunity to prove to voters why they should be #1.
Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Edge Rusher DJ Jones
Jones announced his commitment to UVA following an official visit this weekend
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: Garett Tujague reportedly leaving Virginia for NC State
Tony Elliott will apparently have a coaching vacancy to fill this offseason, as Garett Tujague is reportedly leaving Charlottesville:. Former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae has recently been named the new offensive coordinator for the Wolfpack. Anae was Tujague’s offensive line coach at BYU, where Tujague started for the unit that protected Ty Detmer during his 1990 Heisman season.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, December 12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Monday, December 12.
NBC 29 News
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
cbs17
Accused UVA gunman makes 2nd court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players and injuring two other students is expected to made his second court appearance. Christopher Darnell Jones’, 22, status hearing was at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Albemarle General District Court. He...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
cbs19news
UVA shares gratitude for donors' families
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay its respect to the families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event. A few...
NBC 29 News
First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
Delegate Ronnie Campbell passes away following battle with cancer
Ronnie Campbell of the Virginia House of Delegates passes away at 68 years old following battle with cancer
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
wsvaonline.com
Stabbing case continued for 7th time
It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
wsvaonline.com
Name released from fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
NBC 29 News
Experts say COVID-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC is recommending people mask back up. UVA Health says its number of COVID-19 hospitalization is relatively low and stable. However, it’s the combination of that virus, the flu, and RSV that is putting a strain on hospitals across the commonwealth. Doctors say they’re...
