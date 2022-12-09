ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

100fmrockford.com

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford packs 30K meals for Kids Around the World

ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center employees set out to pack 30,000 meals on Tuesday to help fight childhood malnutrition and hunger around the world. The hospital’s employees and some family members packaged food for Kids Around the World, a Rockford faith-based nonprofit that works to build playgrounds and provide meals and other support to children in need.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Harlem High School grad returns home to open own optometry practice

LOVES PARK — Dr. Jennifer Dungan says the birth of her older son was the birth of a dream to run her own optometry practice. “The nurses kept saying when he was born that he was so bright-eyed,” Dungan said. “They just kept saying it, and it was every nurse that we came in contact with at the hospital and then at our pediatrician’s office.”
LOVES PARK, IL
wclo.com

Janesville Elks Lodge hosting veterans fair

A veterans fair Wednesday at the Janesville Elks Lodge will host over 30 vendors that provide resources to veterans. Chief of Community Relations Joe Naylor says the vendors will range from employments assistance and local job opportunities, to education opportunities and homeless veteran resources. Naylor says the event is being...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

NICU families enjoy breakfast with Santa at Javon Bea hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Santa makes a stop at the Mercy Health’s Javon Bea hospital for a bite to eat. Instead of milk and cookies, Mr. Clause enjoys breakfast with families of Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit babies. Mercy Health officials say several healthcare workers from the NICU volunteer...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

‘Fair food on steroids’: TNT Funnel Cakes in Rockford offers breakfast menu and more

ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington knew they needed something to set them apart from run-of-the-mill fair food when they opened their funnel cake business downtown. The solution was a breakfast menu featuring traditional morning meals combined with the funnel cakes that made their booth popular this past summer at Rockford City Market. TNT Funnel Cakes offers its own take on a breakfast sandwich, French toast, chicken and funnel cake, funnel cake and gravy, and more items that have been so popular they had to extend their breakfast hours, according to Ashley Washington.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces family in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony’s contributions

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
BELVIDERE, IL

