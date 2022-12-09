FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.

