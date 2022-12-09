Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
nrgmediadixon.com
GoodFellows of Lee County Christmas Gift Giveaway Begins and They Are Busy, Busy
For over 100 years, the GoodFellows of Lee County have had the mission to make sure that as many families as possible have gifts under the Christmas tree. This honorable tradition continues this week and people are coming to the new location on Lincoln Avenue. President of the GoodFellows, Clara...
100fmrockford.com
OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford packs 30K meals for Kids Around the World
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center employees set out to pack 30,000 meals on Tuesday to help fight childhood malnutrition and hunger around the world. The hospital’s employees and some family members packaged food for Kids Around the World, a Rockford faith-based nonprofit that works to build playgrounds and provide meals and other support to children in need.
100fmrockford.com
Harlem High School grad returns home to open own optometry practice
LOVES PARK — Dr. Jennifer Dungan says the birth of her older son was the birth of a dream to run her own optometry practice. “The nurses kept saying when he was born that he was so bright-eyed,” Dungan said. “They just kept saying it, and it was every nurse that we came in contact with at the hospital and then at our pediatrician’s office.”
wclo.com
Janesville Elks Lodge hosting veterans fair
A veterans fair Wednesday at the Janesville Elks Lodge will host over 30 vendors that provide resources to veterans. Chief of Community Relations Joe Naylor says the vendors will range from employments assistance and local job opportunities, to education opportunities and homeless veteran resources. Naylor says the event is being...
WIFR
NICU families enjoy breakfast with Santa at Javon Bea hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Santa makes a stop at the Mercy Health’s Javon Bea hospital for a bite to eat. Instead of milk and cookies, Mr. Clause enjoys breakfast with families of Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit babies. Mercy Health officials say several healthcare workers from the NICU volunteer...
100fmrockford.com
‘Fair food on steroids’: TNT Funnel Cakes in Rockford offers breakfast menu and more
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington knew they needed something to set them apart from run-of-the-mill fair food when they opened their funnel cake business downtown. The solution was a breakfast menu featuring traditional morning meals combined with the funnel cakes that made their booth popular this past summer at Rockford City Market. TNT Funnel Cakes offers its own take on a breakfast sandwich, French toast, chicken and funnel cake, funnel cake and gravy, and more items that have been so popular they had to extend their breakfast hours, according to Ashley Washington.
Rockford group helps residents with pet costs during holiday season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa will soon visit all the good children this year, but he will be visiting a few pets first. The non-profit “C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S” began their annual holiday “Secret Santa Paws.” It is all about helping neighbors care for pets, as its holiday initiative works to help people keep pets in […]
WIFR
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William...
100fmrockford.com
Nik’s Wish hires first-ever employee, a milestone in the Rockford nonprofit’s growth
ROCKFORD — The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation has hired Tammy English to serve as its first development director. She also has the distinction of being the nonprofit organization’s first-ever employee. It has previously relied on volunteers to fulfill its mission. The foundation, known as Nik’s Wish, strives to bring...
WIFR
Viral Freeport ‘Grinch Dog’ brings Christmas cheer to millions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - You’re probably familiar with “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” story, but one Freeport pup has taken on the role of the green beast―and he surely isn’t a mean one. Every member of the Spielmann family likes Christmas a lot, including their...
Rockford bar receives backlash over insensitive Facebook photo
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford bar is receiving blowback after an insensitive photograph taken at the establishment was posted on Facebook. The photo, currently being shared on Facebook, shows Howie Heaton, an owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Rockford, under a chalkboard that reads, “If you have an O/P (order of protection) against your ex- […]
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
Fire displaces family in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: A Suspect Attempts To Steal Wine, During A Police Event in Rockford
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 9:55 a.m., after the “Presents. with PB & PA Unit #6” Event at Target on E. State Street, an adult male was observed stealing. bottles of wine and attempting to exit the store. As he started to exit the store, the...
Freeport residents experience low water pressure due to broken water main
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport residents on the northwest side of the city experienced low water pressure Tuesday due to a broken water main. The City said the 8-inch pipe broke in the 500 block of Pleasant Street, and residents in the 400 and 500 blocks of Pleasant and the 600 block of Blackhawk had […]
WIFR
Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony’s contributions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.
Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Local Law Enforcement Do What they can to Make This Christmas Great With the Shop With a Cop/ Sheriff
Throughout the Dixon Wal-Mart on Saturday, there were several Dixon Police Officers and Lee County Sheriff Deputies. They were there to do something they look forward to and raise money for throughout the year. It was the annual Shop With a Cop/ Shop With a Sheriff event. The local law...
