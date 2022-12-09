ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc

Colorado plays Philadelphia after Rantanen's hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers after Mikko Rantanen's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Avalanche's 3-2 overtime win. Colorado has a 5-4-2 record at home and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
MILWAUKEE, WI

