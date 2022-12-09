Read full article on original website
Colorado plays Philadelphia after Rantanen's hat trick
Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers after Mikko Rantanen's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Avalanche's 3-2 overtime win. Colorado has a 5-4-2 record at home and...
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout in 10 months but not clear if she's returning to WNBA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Brittney Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk. Griner is...
