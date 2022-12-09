2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.

According to the Canton Police, two unknown vehicles and two people were involved in the collision.

91-year-old Dorthy Thornton traveled northbound passing several vehicles in a no-passing zone. She then collided with the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 41-year-old James Branton. Both the drivers suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead.

The deputies are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

December 9, 2022

Source: CBS 19

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™