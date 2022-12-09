Read full article on original website
missouribusinessalert.com
The Urge to be an entrepreneur: A musician turned hot dog restaurateur builds a St. Louis classic
Steve Ewing spent years in the ‘90s meeting fans outside of concert venues on the road with The Urge, a St. Louis punk-ska-rock band that toured across the country. But in 2008, the band’s lead singer was meeting fans in a slightly different setting — selling hot dogs out of a chrome cart outside of the Procter & Gamble factory on Grand Ave. in St. Louis.
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
ST. LOUIS – A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center. The Armory STL opens its doors to the public this weekend. The family-friendly venue inhabits the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory. Located in the...
Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival
The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis
KMOV
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves guaranteed basic income program for more than 400 families
ST. LOUIS — More than 400 families living in poverty will soon see direct cash payments from the City of St. Louis for at least a year and a half under a new bill approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen (BOA). The BOA on Tuesday approved a...
Motorcycling Santa joins Angels' Arms holiday party for foster families in St. Louis area
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Angels' Arms held a holiday party Sunday at the Kirkwood Community Center where foster families and staff gathered for a good cause. The organization helps more than 750 children in the Angels' Arms family. To donate to a good cause, click here. The nonprofit's mission is...
Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closes courthouses early Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closed courtrooms early on Tuesday. Police are still looking for the person who fired shots near Tucker and Market Street. Officials don't think the Civil Courts Building or anyone inside was the intended target, but bullets did go through two windows on two separate floors.
St. Louis police chief search narrowed to 2 external candidates, winner to be announced Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — The next Chief of Police for the City of St. Louis will come from another department for the first time in the department’s history, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will announce who he is during a press conference Wednesday. Lt. Col. Michael Sack announced in an...
siue.edu
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Elves Bring Holiday Cheer
T’was the week before Christmas break and secluded away, Angel Tree elves joyfully prepared for the big day. Stockings were stuffed. Swag bags filled, then set in piles – all in anticipation of watching students break out into smiles. And when the end-of-the-day bell rang on Monday, Dec....
Janet Jackson Announces St. Louis Tour Stop
The "Together Again" tour will bring Jackson and rapper Ludacris to Enterprise Center
Janet Jackson is bringing 'Together Again' tour to St. Louis in 2023
ST. LOUIS — Janet Jackson, the pop superstar best known for hit singles "Nasty," "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "All for You," is back on the road again in 2023 for her ninth concert tour, "Together Again." The five-time Grammy Award-winner and...
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
mycouriertribune.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. More from this section.
The Intriguing Story of How Part of St. Louis’s Skyline is Empty
Did you know that a significant part of the St. Louis skyline ended up empty? It's the story of a building that was erected during the 1980's that ended up being a real estate disaster. I saw the story of the AT&T Center in St. Louis just shared on YouTube....
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
Major collegiate hockey tournament to return to St. Louis in 2024
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The top tournament for collegiate club hockey teams is returning to St. Louis. The American Collegiate Hockey Association said Monday its 2024 National Championships will be played at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. The ACHA is the U.S. governing body for non-varsity collegiate...
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
ST. LOUIS – Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed. Sack sent an email Tuesday afternoon stating that he has “not been selected to serve as the Chief of Police” for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
5 On Your Side
