The Urge to be an entrepreneur: A musician turned hot dog restaurateur builds a St. Louis classic

Steve Ewing spent years in the ‘90s meeting fans outside of concert venues on the road with The Urge, a St. Louis punk-ska-rock band that toured across the country. But in 2008, the band’s lead singer was meeting fans in a slightly different setting — selling hot dogs out of a chrome cart outside of the Procter & Gamble factory on Grand Ave. in St. Louis.
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Elves Bring Holiday Cheer

T’was the week before Christmas break and secluded away, Angel Tree elves joyfully prepared for the big day. Stockings were stuffed. Swag bags filled, then set in piles – all in anticipation of watching students break out into smiles. And when the end-of-the-day bell rang on Monday, Dec....
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
