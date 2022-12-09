Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
Tyreek Hill reveals his reason for wanting out of KC, and it’s not what Chiefs fans think
The narrative surrounding Tyreek Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs is largely around money. However, Hill’s lack of targets also played a role. Every NFL playmaker wants to feel needed, especially one of Tyreek Hill’s level. Months after his departure from Kansas City and eventual trade...
Baker Mayfield and the intriguing fallout from the 2018 NFL draft
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
Minnesota Vikings make key decision regarding Ed Donatell’s role with team
Despite commanding the league’s worst defense, the Minnesota Vikings won’t be making any changes to Ed Donatell’s coaching duties. If Minnesota Vikings fans are thinking about using their Christmas wish to make changes to Kevin O’Connell’s defensive staff, they might want to think about using it on something else.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
San Francisco Giants get their cornerstone player in Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made no secret of their desire to sign Carlos Correa. On Tuesday night, their wish came true. According to Jeff Passan from ESPN, the Giants have their cornerstone player in Correa. He is set to sign a 13 year deal worth $350 million, likely keeping him with the Giants for the rest of his career.
Forget OBJ, the Chiefs have two way better options sitting in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but Andy Reid’s best option might be somewhere else. Time is dwindling down for teams to make a decision on whether or not to sign veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the Kansas City Chiefs have recently stayed in touch with the Super Bowl champ.
Dallas Cowboys reportedly still working on deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys apparently aren’t giving up on signing Odell Beckham Jr., and reportedly met with the free agent this week. Never doubt the resilience of Jerry Jones, or his ability to scheme. Despite the Dallas Cowboys seemingly taking themselves out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes on Monday...
Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season
The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
Mike Leach was college football, but The Spirit of The Pirate lives on forever
Nobody encapsulated the spirit of college football better and quite like The Pirate, Mike Leach. As the college football world is in mourning and flying Jolly Rogers at half-mast on flag poles all around the world, we must remember that The Spirit of The Pirate, Mike Leach, will live on forever.
Nolan Jones ready for restart after trade from Guardians to Rockies
Nolan Jones wasn’t expecting to start the 2023 season with any other team besides the Cleveland Guardians. After making his MLB debut with the franchise in 2022, however, the 24-year-old Jones will begin the next chapter of his MLB journey with the Colorado Rockies after a mid-November trade. From...
San Francisco Giants continue bolstering pitching staff
The San Francisco Giants needed to address their pitching staff. That process began over the weekend and is continuing. The Giants had signed Sean Manaea to a two year deal worth $25 million on Sunday, with an opt-out clause after the 2023 season. According to Jeff Passan from ESPN, the Giants handed the exact same deal to Ross Stripling on Tuesday.
