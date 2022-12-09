ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'

“With our two brains working as one, we will never stop,” Josh wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Monday Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina.  In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path.  "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee down," he wrote in the caption. "Being able to travel back and forth with my best friend working as...
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Dishes on Her Secret, ‘Low-Key’ Courthouse Wedding to Joshua Hall: ‘3rd Time’s the Charm’

A secret no more! Christina Hall (née Haack) opened up about her intimate wedding to husband Joshua Hall during the inaugural episode of Christina in the Country. "There's something I have to tell you," the real estate investor, 39, told project manager pal James in the series’ first episode, which aired on Thursday, December 8, […]
HAWAII STATE
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline

Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy