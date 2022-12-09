ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

4d ago

Honestly do you really need to build more of anything there? As it sits today it’s population continues to grow its over crowded the traffic makes it difficult to travel anywhere in north county, but if u keep building they will keep coming till it drops in the ocean.

Coast News

Oceanside establishes Mello-Roos tax district for new residential developments

OCEANSIDE — The city will establish a special tax district for new residential development projects, starting with the largest multifamily project west of Interstate 5 in two decades, to provide funds for additional public safety services. The Oceanside City Council recently adopted a resolution establishing a citywide Community Facilities...
OCEANSIDE, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Transit Center ‘Make Over Plan’ Discussed at Mainstreet Meeting Video

HERE ARE THE NOTES FROM THE DECEMBER MAINSTREET MEETING:. Construction could get underway in 2024 on what has been called the most important development project in downtown Oceanside since the vaunted “nine-block master plan.”. The project involves 547 apartments, a 165-room hotel, retail shops, offices and 1,798 parking spaces...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Covid Deaths Doubled in Lakeside in Year Two

Covid-related deaths went down considerably in San Diego County after vaccines became widely available in 2021. But that wasn’t the case in all communities. While rates of death were plummeting virtually everywhere in year two of the pandemic, they actually rose in several parts of the county with higher concentrations of White people. Nowhere was the increase as acute as Lakeside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PADRE DAM APPOINTS DIRECTOR AFTER NO CANDIDATE FILED TO RUN

December 12, 2022 (Santee) -- Brian Fordyce was appointed this month as the newest director for the Padre Dam Municipal Water District board of directors, taking over a seat for District 1 formerly held by Doug Wilson. Wilson’s term expired this year, and because there was no challenger for the...
SANTEE, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news

Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.

Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
ESCONDIDO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach

The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Nathan Fletcher Makes Major Announcement

SAN DIEGO - County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher makes an announcement about the future of the Board of Supervisors. In a recent video posted to YouTube, Supervisor Fletcher highlighted the agenda of the last two supervisors meetings and said the meetings would be his last as Chair. “It has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Apprehend Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday

December 13, 2022 - LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents on Monday apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the. Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego. Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Homeless inclement weather shelters open this Sunday

SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

