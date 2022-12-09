Read full article on original website
4d ago
Honestly do you really need to build more of anything there? As it sits today it’s population continues to grow its over crowded the traffic makes it difficult to travel anywhere in north county, but if u keep building they will keep coming till it drops in the ocean.
Coast News
Oceanside establishes Mello-Roos tax district for new residential developments
OCEANSIDE — The city will establish a special tax district for new residential development projects, starting with the largest multifamily project west of Interstate 5 in two decades, to provide funds for additional public safety services. The Oceanside City Council recently adopted a resolution establishing a citywide Community Facilities...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Transit Center ‘Make Over Plan’ Discussed at Mainstreet Meeting Video
HERE ARE THE NOTES FROM THE DECEMBER MAINSTREET MEETING:. Construction could get underway in 2024 on what has been called the most important development project in downtown Oceanside since the vaunted “nine-block master plan.”. The project involves 547 apartments, a 165-room hotel, retail shops, offices and 1,798 parking spaces...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Covid Deaths Doubled in Lakeside in Year Two
Covid-related deaths went down considerably in San Diego County after vaccines became widely available in 2021. But that wasn’t the case in all communities. While rates of death were plummeting virtually everywhere in year two of the pandemic, they actually rose in several parts of the county with higher concentrations of White people. Nowhere was the increase as acute as Lakeside.
eastcountymagazine.org
PADRE DAM APPOINTS DIRECTOR AFTER NO CANDIDATE FILED TO RUN
December 12, 2022 (Santee) -- Brian Fordyce was appointed this month as the newest director for the Padre Dam Municipal Water District board of directors, taking over a seat for District 1 formerly held by Doug Wilson. Wilson’s term expired this year, and because there was no challenger for the...
ranchosantafereview.com
Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news
Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
Voiceof San Diego
Environment Report: San Diegans Say, If the Bus Were Faster, I’d Ride It.
A few Friday evenings ago and running late, I quickly weighed whether I should drive or take the bus downtown. Google Maps showed the bus line outside my apartment could get me there in 45 minutes, compared to a 25-minute drive. I drove and spent over 30 minutes in stop-and-go...
iheart.com
Nathan Fletcher Makes Major Announcement
SAN DIEGO - County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher makes an announcement about the future of the Board of Supervisors. In a recent video posted to YouTube, Supervisor Fletcher highlighted the agenda of the last two supervisors meetings and said the meetings would be his last as Chair. “It has been...
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
At-Risk Man Sought in Carmel Mountain Ranch Area
Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Apprehend Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday
December 13, 2022 - LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents on Monday apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the. Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego. Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in...
Homeless inclement weather shelters open this Sunday
SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the...
goldrushcam.com
BLM Approves Project To Provide Permanent, Dependable Water Source For Wildlife In Riverside County
December 12, 2022 - PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has authorized the replacement of an existing big game water guzzler to increase water sources for. wildlife in response to increased and prolonged drought. The project will take place in the BLM-managed Chuckwalla Mountains Wilderness...
Here's when experts expect average California gas prices to drop to $3 range
When's the last time you've seen gas prices in the $3 range in California? Here's when analysts expect that to happen - and it's not too far off.
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
