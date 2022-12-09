ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Christi Durr

Christi Durr, age 55 of Belle Fourche, died December 8, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer. A memorial service will be held 10:30am Monday, December 19th, 2022 at the Spearfish United Church of Christ. There will be no visitation. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery. Following the service lunch and a time of fellowship will be held at the Branding Iron.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Courtroom security project approved

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners unanimously approved construction to the county courtroom to increase security at their Nov. 15 meeting. “The remodel we proposed was done after a court security assessment,” said Fred Lamphere, Butte County sheriff. “It’ll flip the courtroom so that people will have a safer location to work. The remodel will also add a bulletproof partial-wall where they (the judge, jury, and court reporter) can duck away and be able to exit the courtroom without having to go through the main lobby.”
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU men’s basketball off to historic start

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.

